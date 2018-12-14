Tottenham Hotspur face Burnley on Saturday, just days after their 1-1 draw against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Spurs are currently third in the Premier League and their Argentine boss has his sights on catching Liverpool and Manchester City at the top.

But Mauricio Pochettino believes his side will not be affected by a Champions League hangover.

Barcelona to Burnley

It is quite the contrast in opponents as Spurs get ready to face the side 17th in the Premier League after playing one of the world's largest clubs on Tuesday.

However, Pochettino believes his side are fully focused:

"I am more motivated to play against Burnley than the previous games because to try to reduce the distance with Liverpool and Manchester City, because we're going to play for three very important points," he said.

The Lilywhites are just five points behind Manchester City who sit in second spot.

"To be in the Premier League, in the top four and to be there and keep the distance and the position for me is a massive motivation and think we all need to feel the same.

"It's such an important game, it's going to be a tough game because every three days to play is always tough but we need to try to find the way to approach the game in the best condition and be sure we're going to fight to be ready to win."

Poch has faith in the youth

Kyle Walker-Peters started on Tuesday in the absence of Serge Aurier and Kieran Trippier.

Although he played a huge part in Ousmane Dembele's opening goal his boss has full confidence in the youngster:

"For me, his performance was very good, very good. For me, I thought he was fantastic. Of course a little bit unlucky in the situation that after we conceded the goal, like other players who have made a mistake," the 46-year-old said.

"Only you conceded in that situation and in another situation we didn't.

"If we analyse the game and you judge him I think he was fantastic."

Potential last 16 opponents

The 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp secured Spurs a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Their opponent will consist as one of FC Porto, Borrusia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus or Paris Saint Germain:

"Easy, eh? Every team is a fantastic team, a big opponent," Poch said.

"Like always in football, we need to wait to know and then have the belief that we can beat any team.

Spurs were thrown out of the competition last year by Juventus in the round of 16.

"Of course, it is going to be tough but to be part of the last 16 in the Champions League, you always can expect you are going to play a big opponent."