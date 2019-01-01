The Warm Down: Spurs startle Bluebirds in a first-half demolition

Tottenham Hotspur came out the blocks firing on Tuesday against Cardiff City as the Lilywhites ran out 3-0 winners.

Spurs impressed in a first-half masterclass at the Cardiff City Stadium which saw them score three goals from three shots on target.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son all got their names on the scoresheet but it was Moussa Sissoko who impressed the most.

Taking the chances

The Lilywhites opened the scoring after just a matter of minutes - albeit a very lucky break for Harry Kane who knew very little about the goal.

Spurs' opening goal set the tone for the rest of the half as Spurs converted from their next two shots on target.

Christian Eriksen has now scored three goals in his last four Premier League games.

Despite having two City defenders around him Eriksen's shimmy on the ball gave him an inch of space to get a shot away which wrong-footed Neil Etheridge.

The Dane's future is still unclear, however, that is certainly not having a negative effect on him whilst on the pitch.

Son set to be a huge miss

Heung-min Son has now scored seven Premier League goals in his last seven games.

The South Korean has been in scintillating form in front of goal over the past couple of months.

However, he is set to leave Spurs for international duty with his last game being on 13 January against Manchester United.

With this, Spurs will look at Lucas Moura to step up and produce some goals in Son's place.

A good omen for Spurs fans though will be that Moura scored three league goals whilst Son was representing his country in the 2018 Asian Games.

Sissoko still impressing

Moussa Sissoko's career turnaround at Spurs has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Frenchman was tremendous in the middle of the park for Spurs' victory against the Bluebirds.

Strength, power and at times grace Sissoko had it all. Alongside Harry Winks, Sissoko patrolled the midfield stopping the home side's attacks but also proving difficult to deal with going forward.

The only thing missing from the 29-year-old's performance was a goal but considering he has scored just once in his Spurs career it was a tough ask.

Sissoko has featured as a regular in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI over the past few months in the absence of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.