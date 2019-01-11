Claude Puel discusses 'complete player' Harvey Barnes ahead of Southampton clash

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has explained his decision to recall Harvey Barnes, calling him a 'complete player'.

The youngster rejoins the Foxes after a successful spell with championship side West Bromwich Albion which saw him score nine goals and assist a further six for the Baggies.

The East Midlands side host Southampton on the weekend in the Premier League as they look to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment against Newport County.

'I appreciate his qualities'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Puel explained the reasons that he recalled Barnes. He said: "There are different reasons, but the principal reason is because I think he can help us."

He added: “I think it’s a good moment to come home and help his team-mates. He is a clinical player, he can push, he can make good penetration, and behind he can keep a good pressure and calm to finish his moves. I appreciate his qualities."

Puel also took the opportunity to thank West Brom for the opportunities that they granted the young forward in his short spell at the Hawthorns.

“I watched his games and I’m happy about his progress, he played very well. I would like to thank West Brom and their manager because he gave him good opportunities to play. He gave his best for West Brom."

'It's not the manager who chooses the players, it's the players'

Despite showing faith in the youngster by recalling him, Puel suggested that he cannot guarantee game-time to Barnes despite having impressed for the Baggies, as well as prior spells with Milton Keynes Dons and Barnsley. He said: "I cannot promise. For me, it’s important that the player comes at the same level and competes for their game-time.

“It’s not the manager who chooses the players, it’s the players because they show quality in training sessions.”