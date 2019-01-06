Newport County 2-1 Leicester City: Brave Exiles knockout former Premier League champions in a sensational giant-killing

Late drama at Rodney Parade once again in the FA Cup third round but this time it favoured Newport County as they knockout Leicester City to progress.

A late equaliser from Rachid Ghezzal was cancelled out by a Padraig Amond penalty which sealed the victory and a place in the fourth round for County.

A much-changed Leicester squad will be questioned now but the limelight should be solely on the Exiles who go one better than they did last year against Spurs.

Story of the game

Leicester City were looking to take an early advantage after peppering Joe Day with shots in the opening stages of the game.

Shinji Okazaki and Rachid Ghezzal both came close but the County keeper held strong to deny the Premier League side a dream start.

However, on the 10-minute mark, Jamille Matt headed County into the lead.

A superb run from Robbie Willmott was matched by an equally good cross from the 28-year-old and Matt rose highest in the middle to put the Amber Army ahead.

Wes Morgan was the defender Matt rose higher than to win the header which left Danny Ward stranded on his goal line.

The Welsh side almost doubled their lead shortly after, two attempts by Matt Dolan were expertly saved by the second-choice Leicester goalkeeper to keep the Foxes in the game.

Similarly to last year's FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur, the Exiles were clearly up for the occasion but whether they could hold their nerve was the main question.

The home side continued to grow in confidence and momentum as Matt came inches away from grabbing his second of the evening.

Padraig Amond worked his way down the right side and picked out Matt but he was unable to poke the ball home from close range.

Claude Puel made the half-time change of bringing off Okazaki and replacing him with James Maddison.

Yet there did not seem any change in momentum at the start of the second period with Newport looking the most dangerous on the attack.

Kelechi Iheanacho squandered a superb chance on the hour mark after pouncing on the end of a Mickey Demetriou mistake.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a huge let off for the Amber Army who were holding strong on the whole as the Foxes began to really push for an equaliser.

However, as Spurs did last year with just 10 minutes remaining Rachid Ghezzal found a late equaliser.

Newport were unable to clear their lines and the Algerian international cannoned home from the edge of the box.

It had been coming but just minutes later, Marc Albrighton conceded a penalty after a blatant handball.

And Padraig Amond made no mistake from the spot to put County through to the fourth round.

Yet again, late drama at Rodney Parade in the FA Cup third round but this time it was in the favour of the League Two side.

Takeaways from the game

Brave Newport

Last year, the Exiles held Spurs to a draw at Rodney Parade and were probably value for the win.

This time around, we saw a similar attitude from the Welsh side who took a first-half lead and were able to hold out for the win this time.

It was by no means a pretty second 45 for the home side but the League Two team were able to hang on and grind out the victory which will see them into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Naive from Leicester?

Some huge names were left out of the Leicester XI, the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel. After last year's struggle for Spurs at Rodney Parade, it seems strange that Claude Puel would take the chance on a weakened side against the Exiles.

The Foxes will not challenge for a place in the top six, nor will they be amongst the relegation battle which makes it even more absurd Puel was willing to chance a place in the next round of the FA Cup in order to rest some of his key players.

Amond cool as you like

85th minute, a place in the FA Cup fourth round at stake and it all lay on the shoulders of Padraig Amond who calmly stroked the penalty home.

This Newport side do not know when they are beaten, minutes before they had conceded yet another late FA Cup equaliser but found themselves up the other end of the pitch celebrating the game-winning goal.

Huge responsibility was put on the Irishman but he was the coolest customer in the stadium as he sent Ward the wrong way to win his side the game.

Man of the match - Joe Day

It was a real collective performance from Newport, however, their goalkeeper Joe Day kept them in the game on many occasions.

Some superb saves early on in the game kept the score 0-0, just moments after Day's save from Ghezzal the Exiles went on to open the scoring.

The second-half brought even more pressure and the keeper managed to save the vast majority of the Leicester shots - only to be beaten by a rocket of an effort from Ghezzal.