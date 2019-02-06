Juan Foyth included in Tottenham's updated Champions League squad

Tottenham Hotspur have included defender Juan Foyth in their updated Champions League squad.

Ahead of their knockout stage games against Borussia Dortmund, Spurs have updated their eligible players following Mousa Dembele's departure.

However, striker Vincent Janssen misses the cut despite Harry Kane's absence.

Foyth included

Foyth was not included in Spurs' original Champions League squad following his arrival to north London in 2017.

The 21-year-old defender only made his Premier League debut in November 2018 in a 3-2 victory away to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the absence of Jan Vertonghen towards the end of 2018, Foyth began to grow into the Spurs squad.

Since his debut, Foyth has gone on to make a further nine appearances in all competitions including a winning goal at Crystal Palace.

Mousa Dembele left Spurs in the January transfer window for Guangzhou R&F in a deal believed to be worth around £9M.

Janssen misses out

Despite Tottenham's injury crisis with and Dele Alli, Vincent Janssen has not made the cut.

The Dutch striker has not featured for Spurs since August 2017 after falling out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino.

Last week Pochettino told the media Janssen would be included in his league plans:

“When we now have two free places, with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou going to Monaco and Dembele to China, he’s going to be on the list," he said.

Janssen has featured heavily in recent weeks for Spurs' U23's side in Premier League 2.

"That is my decision, that he’s going to be involved with the first team from today [last week].”