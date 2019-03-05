Spurs must go out to win the game, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has said his side must go to Borussia Dortmund with the intent on winning the game.

His Spurs side take a healthy 3-0 advantage over to Germany following a superb second-half performance in the first leg.

However, the Bundesliga leaders have proven already in this Champions League campaign they can beat teams by four-goal margins.

Go to win

A spot in the quarter-finals seems an almost cert for Spurs but they must avoid embarrassment in Germany to seal a spot in the final eight.

"We need to play like always we play, trying to win the game, that is important. We cannot think about the first leg, it's so important to be aggressive, to start the game in a very good level, fight from the beginning, high tempo, that is going to be the key," said Pochettino.

Spurs have only ever reached as far as the quarter-finals once before and that was under Harry Redknapp in 2011.

Embed from Getty Images

"We know very well that Dortmund is a great team, top of the Bundesliga because they deserve to be there, not because anybody gave them something.

"It’s going to be tough because they will start game so aggressively and try to push us to defend deeper.

"We need to show the same aggressivity, play our way and sure we are going to be ready because we know that the 3-0 at Wembley is not important tomorrow.

"What's important tomorrow is to play well and try to beat them again," he added.

Huge opportunity

Pochettino has said this is a great opportunity to once again show what his side is capable of.

"It’s a great opportunity to play, of course, to go to the next round, in a very important comp like the Champions League, but I think we all agree that first of all need to perform in our best way," he said.

Spurs have struggled to start quickly since the turn of the year but they must avoid conceding early to give the hosts any hope.

"Tomorrow is going to be tough game, very difficult. We need to forget the first leg, be focused and try to beat Dortmund here again.

"That must be our approach. We need to go to the pitch and not think only about the first leg, only to have a very good performance, a very professional performance and try to win the game," he said.

No time to prepare

Ahead of the clash, Pochettino was asked whether he has prepared his side for a possibility of conceding early on.

"There's no time. Of course Dortmund in the first leg they had more time to prepare the game and now the same because they played Friday, then Saturday, Sunday, today, we play Tuesday," said Pochettino.

Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid in the group stages 4-0 at home so Spurs will have to be cautious of not allowing BVB a glimmer of hope.

"We played Saturday and the only way we can prepare is talking and not talking too much because the players need to rest, need to recover after a very tough game.

"We played a derby against Arsenal and you know what it means to play a derby, not only in the physical condition, the energy that you spend, mental too," he added.