Sadio Mane eyes perfect finish in Premier League title race

Sadio Mane is targeting a perfect sweep in Liverpool's remaining six Premier League games, with the club's title race with Manchester City set to go right down to the wire.

Reds get slice of luck as title race looks set to go the distance

The Senegalese international has been in top-form in recent weeks, helping keep his side hot on the toes of the reigning Champions, and while he couldn't get himself on the scoresheet at the weekend, a 2-1 win ensured everything remains up for grabs.

After an erratic start from both teams, Andy Robertson's intricate cross to the head of Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in the ascendency. His ninth assist of the league campaign, no Reds defender has ever managed more in a single season. From then, it appeared as though Jurgen Klopp's side would keep their foot on the gas, with Mane going close with two curling efforts to extending the scoreline.

However, a period of laboured possession offered Tottenham a route back into the match, exacerbated by a tactical switch to a more orthodox back-four that put the away side in the ascendency. One deserved equaliser later, it looked as though Mauricio Pochettino's side would deliver a potentially deadly blow to Liverpool's title bid, with a draw offering City additional breathing room.

It could've been worse too, but for a stellar piece of defending from Virgil van Dijk to stifle a dangerous two-on-one counter-attack from Moussa Sissoko before Mohamed Salah's header back across the face of goal was pushed across the line by Toby Alderweireld's knee.

The late drama ensured Liverpool retook top spot on Sunday, two points ahead of Manchester City having played a game more.

Mane eyeing perfect finish to secure the glory

Liverpool's next game sees them venture to Southampton on Friday night, the first of six remaining fixtures in the Premier League campaign. As for City, their passage to the final line looks the trickier of the two, with a rival clash against Manchester United to come alongside three battles with Spurs and an FA Cup showdown with Brighton.

As such, many have tipped Guardiola's side to slip up in the coming weeks, providing the Reds with a chance to capitalise and regain control of the title race. However, Mane is aiming to deliver a perfect finish in the club's search for silverware.

"I think everything is possible, so let's do it and win it," Mane told LFC's official site. "To be honest, I think we need to win all of the games, even if it will not be easy."

"We still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well. We have three or four more days to train together so be like before and go again."