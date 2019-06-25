Simon Mignolet targeted by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are keen on Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet but the European champions are reluctant to sanction his departure, according to reports.

The Evening Standard note Palace's interest and also name Premier League rivals Brighton as a potential suitor, along with a handful of French and German sides.

Palace believe that an offer of £8million could convince Liverpool to part with Mignolet, who would supposedly compete with Vicente Guaita and Wayne Hennessey for the number one spot.

Mignolet, however, may seek assurances of first-team football after being restricted to only two appearances over the course of the 2018/19 campaign.

The Belgian, who moved to Anfield in 2013, failed to generate confidence in his reliability and found himself demoted to second in the pecking order behind last summer's arrival Alisson Becker.

Should he leave, it is thought that Liverpool would pursue a move for Southampton's Alex McCarthy as a new deputy.

Liverpool not inclined to sell

Though clearly hungry for more gametime, Mignolet has received considerable praise for his unwavering professionalism and is considered a valuable member of the squad by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Indeed, The Times report that the club intend to retain the 31-year-old for the 2019/20 campaign.

Mignolet has two years remaining on his contract and so there is little pressure to offload him.

It is thought that this stance could change, but only if the proposed move excites Mignolet and a 'fair' fee is offered.

ESPN claim that Palace's present valuation falls short of Liverpool's likely demands.

The Reds are looking to clear a number of fringe players this summer, a process which commenced with the release of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.

Moreno has agreed to join Villarreal next month, while Sturridge continues to search for a new club.