Tanguy Ndombele joins Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record transfer fee

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon on a six-year deal.

Spurs have smashed their club-record transfer fee after splashing around £65m on the French midfielder.

The arrival comes just one day after Spurs ended their 517-day transfer drought with the signing of Jack Clarke from Leeds United.

A statement signing

The 22-year-old spent one year on loan at Lyon in 2017 before making the move permanent from Amiens for around £7m.

Ndombele has been linked heavily with clubs such as Manchester United and Juventus but it is believed Mauricio Pochettino convinced him to join Spurs.

Last season proved huge for Ndombele who shone in Ligue 1 but caught the attention of many with his performances in the Champions League.

The midfielder has shown the qualities Pochettino has lacked since the departure of Mousa Dembele in January when he left for Guangzhou R&F.

Two at once

However, the signing of Ndombele is not believed to be the last for Spurs with both Dani Ceballos and Giovani Lo Celso linked with the Lilywhites.

Christian Eriksen's future remains uncertain and his departure would free up around £70m for Pochettino to bring in another attacking midfielder.