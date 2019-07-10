Is Ben Osborn to Sheffield United good business for all?

Ben Osborn's future at the City Ground is suddenly surrounded in speculation with it being heavily rumoured that Nottingham Forest would be willing to sell the midfielder for the right price.

A workhorse of a player

The £3 million reported fee seems modest to say the least with the Forest midfielder making 39 appearances for the club last season, though also showing his lowest return in terms of goals/ assists with just 1 goal and 5 assists for Forest last season.

Osborn has been a regular at Forest since coming through the academy in his breakthrough season of 14/15 and is no stranger to interest from the premier league either, with interest in the player coming from Newcastle United in recent years.

However, though after an average campaign last season, could now be the time for the Reds to sell up.

Osborn is a workhorse of a player who gives his all week in week out and the fans know that, the talent is no doubt there but inconsistent performances have definitely stalled his development.

He has been a fan favourite at Forest, but now at the age of 24 with his stock half what it was 3 years ago Forest and Osborn will definitely be willing to assess their options.

Forest balancing the books

Forest have made multiple signings themselves this transfer window, getting the business done early signing Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi, Feirense midfielder Tiago Silva, Benfica duo Alfa Semedo and Yuri Rebeiro as well as Manchester City goalkeeper Arijenet Muric as they look to press on from last season's modest yet anti-climactic finish.

New manager Sabri Lamouchi has inherited a bulky squad from the past 2 managers in charge at the City Ground over the past 18 months, Aitor Karanka and Martin O'Neil, though definitely a squad with talent - and a no-doubt hefty wage bill. £3 million in the bank to ease pressure on the club financially, especially in terms of FFP, for a player who hasn't been pivotal to the team in recent seasons could be good business on both accounts.

The right fit

Players with an engine who give everything on the pitch are hard to find, especially for any club on Sheffield United's budget going into the Premier League. Ben Osborn fits this bill perfectly for the Blades, though the question remains as to after an average season at Forest, would Osborn be ready for a season in the top flight?