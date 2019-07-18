Jan Vertonghen admits Tottenham is the best club for him to play for

Jan Vertonghen has admitted he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur and does not wish to play elsewhere.

The defender has one year left in his contract with Spurs but has stated he and his family are settled in London.

However, Vertonghen is now 32-years-old so it is uncertain whether Spurs will offer him an offer to extend his stay beyond 2020.

Spurs is home

The Belgian centre-back joined Spurs under Andre Villas-Boas in 2012 from Ajax for a fee of around £11m.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their pre-season clash against Juventus, Vertonghen said:

"I've got a year left, I will have to see what happens," he said.

Embed from Getty Images

Vertognhen has now made over 200 appearances for Spurs in the Premier League and grabbing five goals - four of which came in his first season.

"I love being here. I feel great with the manager, he’s been supporting me and making me a better player.

"I’ve got everything I want. It’s the best club to play for at the moment."

Uncertainty over Alderweireld

The same certainty to stat at Spurs cannot be said for Vertonghen's centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld.

The 30-year-old also has just one year left on his contract after the Lilywhites activated a year extension in January 2019.

Embed from Getty Images

However, the defender's contract includes a £25m release clause which runs out in one weeks time.

With AS Roma having pulled out of a potential deal for Alderweireld it is expected the defender will stay put and see out the remaining year of his deal.