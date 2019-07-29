Manchester United vs Kristiansund BK Match Preview: Red Devils look to continue promising preseason in Norway

It has been quite the successful preseason tour for Manchester United this summer, as the Red Devils have impressed many so far. They’ve won every single contest, and have only conceded once in the four games they’ve played.

Now, they will look to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday, as United travel to Norway to face off against Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK. They might be the weakest opposition the Red Devils will go up against all tour, but they’ll be a motivated team looking to showcase their talents to a global audience.

Form

As mentioned prior, United have made a perfect start to their preseason tour. Their most recent victory was also the most impressive, as the Red Devils defeated Premier League rivals and Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in China.

As in past games, they would take an early lead. Andreas Pereira played a pass through the middle towards Anthony Martial, and the Frenchman fired his shot past the keeper at the near post.

However, for the first time all preseason, United would concede. Coming at the hour mark, Lucas Moura took a shot from distance, and his effort ricocheted off Luke Shaw into the back of the net.

Man U would go on to grab the winning goal with ten minutes to go, as Angel Gomes played a quick give and go with Juan Mata before dancing past his marker and slotting home from close range.

It was a result that provided a momentum boost for United, who will be confident that they can pick up a similar result when they face Spurs in league play.

Kristiansund are in the midst of their regular season campaign and sit comfortably in 7th place in the Eliteserien. They have done especially well considering it’s only their second season back in the first division of Norwegian football, securing promotion at the end of 2017.

However, things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows in recent weeks, as they’ve only won once in their last four games. They will definitely be motivated to change things against United, as most players will be playing in front of more fans and scouts than ever before.

Last time out

This contest will be a historic one, as it will be the first time United and Kristiansund have ever faced off in any sort of fixture.

Predicted lineup

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw, Pereira, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford

Kristiansund BK: McDermott, Coly, D. Ulvestad, Psyche, Aasbak, P. Ulvestad, Diop, Kalludra, Bye, Kastrati, Gjertsen

What to watch out for

Who starts up top for the Red Devils?

As this is the penultimate game of pre-season for United, fans will likely see manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer roll out his first-choice starting XI.

There are some who already have a guaranteed spot in the team, but other positions are yet to be filled. The most interesting area of the pitch to watch out for will be up top, as the Norwegian has a number of options to turn to at striker.

Martial has been the man for the job most recently, and even scored against Spurs, showing glimpses of form similar to his debut campaign under Louis Van Gaal.

However, it was Marcus Rashford who got the nod at the beginning of the tour, finding the back of the net twice before going back out wide. Many are adamant that the Englishman should be playing centrally, and the player certainly feels the same way.

Then there is Mason Greenwood, who has shone brightest so far. The 17-year-old scored a wonderful goal against Inter Milan, and Solskjaer revealed that he’ll get plenty of chances in the first team this upcoming season.

It would be a bold call to have him up top right from the get-go, but it might just be a massive risk worth taking.

There is still a week and a half until the season properly kicks off, but expect whoever starts at striker versus Kristiansund to be the man to lead the line against Chelsea.