Derby County vs Swansea City Preview: Both sides aiming to build on their winning starts

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu will be looking to build on his winning start in English football at home to a resilient Swansea City side who also have a new boss at the helm in Steve Cooper.

Both sides enjoyed winning starts to their Championship campaign with Derby running out as impressive 2-1 winners at the John Smith Stadium, whereas Swansea grasped the edge over Hull City at the Liberty Stadium winning by an identical margin.

Derby winger Tom Lawrence was instrumental in Derby’s penetrating attacking play and chipped in with two goals, Huddersfield Town found it tough to nullify his presence as he had been advocated more positional freedom under Cocu.

On the other hand, Nathan Dyer tormented Hull’s backline by utilising his pace down the wing and having a significant contribution in both goals. Dyer vs Derby left-back Scott Malone will be an intriguing battle.

Key Battles

After dealing with Huddersfield’s striking livewire Karlan Grant on Monday night, there will be no defensive let up for new loan signing Matt Clarke who will have the reinvigorated Borja Baston to deal with.

Midfield pivot Tom Huddlestone will be key for Derby in enabling them to play through the thirds. He will be marshalled by Swansea’s number 10 Bersant Celina. Winning the midfield battle in this fixture will be key in allowing the possession football to flourish and this will surely invigorate an intriguing tactical battle.

Young Swansea right-back Connor Roberts will have his work cut out against Tom Lawrence who enjoys cutting in from the left and finding pockets of space between the midfield and the opposition backline. Once Huddersfield managed to shut down the threat of Lawrence, Derby’s attacking presence certainly lowered.

Team news

Derby manager Phillip Cocu is unlikely to make any changes to his side for his first game at Pride Park.

However, Derby might have attacking midfielder Duane Holmes back in the squad after he returned to training this week.

Recently captured midfielder Krystian Bielik is unlikely to feature after he finalised his £7 million move from Arsenal earlier this week.

Swansea winger Wayne Routledge could see his name back in the matchday squad after he missed the victory over Hull with a minor injury.

New signings Aldo Kalulu and Sam Surridge could make their debuts, whereas Tom Carroll will miss out after failing a fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Derby County; Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Clarke, Malone, Huddlestone, Evans, Dowell, Josefzoon, Waghorn, Lawrence.

Swansea City; Woodman, Roberts, Van Der Hoorn, Rodon, Bidwell, Fulton, Grimes, Dyer, Byers, Celina, Baston.