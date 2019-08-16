Sunderland vs Portsmouth: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch League One 2019
Follow live coverage of Sunderland vs Portsmouth live from the Stadium of Light. Follow along for pre-match build-up, score updates and commentary on VAVEL UK. Kick off time: 12.30pm BST
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries from VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis and line-ups for this Sunderland vs Portsmouth League One match.
How to watch Sunderland vs Portsmouth Live TV and Stream
TV: Sky Sports Football.
Predicted line-ups
Sunderland: J. Mclaughlin, Hume, Flanagan, Willis, C. Mclaughlin, McGeouch, Dobson, O'Nien, McGeady, McNulty, Gooch.
Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Downing, Burgess, Brown, Naylor, Close, Harness, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.
Team news
Glenn Loovens, Duncan Watmore and Ethan Robson are still injured for the hosts.
Summer signing Ryan Williams is still out for Pompey. Ross McCrorie and John Marquis could be up for selection though.
Promising Portsmouth
Similarly to opponents Sunderland, Pompey have improved since the opening day. A loss to Shrewsbury was met with a fierce response in the form of an impressive 3-0 League Cup triumph over Championship side Birmingham City. This was coupled up with a solid 2-0 win over newly promoted Tranmere Rovers last weekend at Fratton Park that leaves Pompey just outside the playoffs.
Sunderland's start
An opening day draw at home to Oxford United will have underwhelmed most Sunderland supporters as they began their new League One campaign. However an identical 1-1 draw away at promotion candidates Ipswich Town will in turn boost their confidence. The Mackems are 14th.
Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL UK of today's League One clash between Sunderland and Portsmouth from the Stadium of Light.