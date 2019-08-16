Norwich City vs Newcastle United Preview: Premier League action returns to Carrow Road

Is it too early to call this a relegation six-pointer?

With long, arduous seasons for both sides predicted ahead, Norwich City and Newcastle United are both looking for their first points of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign after opening day defeats.

Whilst the Canaries have a raft of injuries depleting their already small squad, Newcastle fans remain at loggerheads with their owner Mike Ashley.

How both sides desperately need a win on Saturday afternoon.

Selection headache

Norwich opened their return to the top flight with a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, blown away in the opening 45 minutes as their offensive approach was picked off with ease by the European champions.

Yet Daniel Farke's side composed themselves after the break as last season's PFA Championship Player of the Year, Teemu Pukki, opened his Premier League account in a side that included just two players with experience at such a level.

It was one of the duo, Grant Hanley, who put through his own net in a display berated by his own fans on social media. Yet the experienced defender looks set to maintain his place in front of Tim Krul, playing against his former club of 11 years, with defenders Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose both injured.

Loanee Ibrahim Amadou is available and could deputise at the back but is lacking match fitness, as are the returning pair of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic. However, defensive midfielder Kenny McLean looks set to miss out, Josip Drmic is also sidelined and Onel Hernandez, who became the first Cuban to play Premier League football last Friday, is likely to be out for three months after a freak fall at home.

Embed from Getty Images

Goals galore

Norwich may have only won a solitary match in their last nine meetings with Newcastle but are unbeaten in six Premier League matches at Carrow Road against the Geordies. In fact, the away side has only picked up three points once in 14 Premier League encounters.

Goals have been rife lately between these two sides with scores of 2-2, 4-3, 3-2 and 6-2 representing contests during the 2016-17 Championship campaign and 2015-16 season.

Whilst Tettey is the only Norwich player available from the most recent meeting 30 months ago, Jamaal Lascelles scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw for the away side at Carrow Road and will be hoping for an improved performance compared to last week. The defender found himself out of position as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the only goal of the game for Arsenal.

Jonjo Shelvey went close to opening the scoring for Newcastle in that contest, striking a post, and he will be a key figure for the away side after passing a fitness test. However, new recruit Allan Saint-Maximin could join fellow signing Andy Carroll on the sidelines.

Bruce returns

Whilst Farke is aiming to become the first Norwich manager to win his maiden home Premier League game in charge since 1992, Steve Bruce is hoping to represent the first Newcastle boss to win on the road during his away Premier League bow at the club.

Bruce returns to the club he made 180 appearances for before joining Manchester United and could arguably receive a warmer reception than he has endured at St James' Park.

Meanwhile, Norwich goalkeeper Krul will be hoping to record a Premier League clean sheet for the attacking Canaries, something he manufactured 41 times in 157 top flight appearances for Newcastle.