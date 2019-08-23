Hull City vs Bristol City preview: Momentum is building with the Robins

Bristol City travel to East Yorkshire with some much needed momentum after winning their last two Championship games. They face a Hull City side who have claimed four points in as many games.

Last time out, the Robins put Derby County to the sword at Pride Park with goals from Andreas Weimann and Josh Brownhill.

As for Grant McCann’s side, they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at the KCOM Stadium with Derrick Williams netting the solitary goal.

Form suggests that The Tigers have their work cut out against Lee Johnson’s side, but McCann’s pressing game will cause The Robins' backline some issues.

Team news

Hull have become accustomed to an unfortunate spell of injuries in recent times, but so far this season there have been no serious injuries of note.

Captain Eric Lichaj is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to make an immediate return after the international break.

New signing Callum Elder is still unavailable after he made the switch from Leicester City this summer.

George Honeyman is back in contention after suffering a slight knock which saw him miss the Blackburn game.

Bristol City, unbeaten in their last four games against Hull, have no fresh injury concerns and are expected to remain with the same side who dispatched Derby on Tuesday.

Midfielder Adam Nagy remains sidelined with an ankle problem, whilst full-back Pedro Pereira suffered with a dead leg but is now back in contention after coming on as a late sub against Derby.

McCann prepared for another difficult test

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, McCann admitted that his side have to do better defensively and revealed that his team need to be more consistent, he said:

“All the goals this season have been of our own doing. We need to make sure we concentrate on ourselves - especially defensively - and getting that bit right because we know we’ve got attacking and midfield players that can score goals.

“We won’t be changing our shape or throwing our toys out the pram. We’ll stay consistent in everything we do”.

McCann also highlighted the threat of the opposition, saying:

“They’ve got good players in all areas. The front two - Benik Afobe and Andreas Weimann are very, very good, so we know we have to be on our guard against that.”

Captain Brownhill acknowledges the challenge

Ahead of Bristol City’s trip to the KCOM, stand-in captain Brownhill has highlighted that Hull will be a dangerous proposition. However, he is confident of a win:

”They are a good team, we’ve played them quite a few times now and they’ve always caused us problems”

”So we go into it like we go into any other game. We’ll focus on ourselves and we’ll go there to definitely get the win which I’m sure that we will.”

Brownhil, upon reflecting in his role as stand-in captain, is certainly thriving with this responsibility, admitting:

”Yeah, I’ve really enjoyed it to be honest. I was delighted when the gaffer told me I was going to be captain. He’s put a lot of responsibility and trust into me and hopefully I’ve repaid him on the pitch. I’ve been delighted.”

Predicted line-ups

Hull City - Long, Da Silva, Burke, De Wijs, Kingsley, Stewart, Batty, Irvine, Bowen, Grosicki, Magennis

Bristol City - Bentley, Moore, Kalas, Baker, Hunt, Brownhill, Massengo, Rowe, Palmer, Weimann, Afobe