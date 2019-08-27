Pochettino describes Tottenham players as 'the most unsettled group' he has worked with after Newcastle defeat

It is fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur have underperformed ahead of their introduction to the new Premier League campaign.

The Lilywhites have been unconvincing with their victories. Despite beating Aston Villa 3-1 in their opening match, the North London side were 1-0 down for the majority of the match and were poor, to say the least.

Pochettino unhappy with performances so far

Spurs were lucky to take a point away from Manchester City last week after being dominated, but Pochettino has admitted that their inability to beat Newcastle United at home on the weekend cannot be justified.

''We didn't play well. Very disappointed with our performance in the end. Again we conceded a very cheap goal in the first half and then it was difficult.

''For us, we weren't capable of breaking down their organisation.

''We created some chances. Not too many, not enough to be honest. That is why we're very disappointed with the performance and the result but we cannot justify our performance. We should be playing better, more desire, more capacity to be aggressive in this type of game.''

Reports have recently been surrounding the problems behind the scenes at the club and it clearly showed in their defeat to Newcastle. Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen were once again left on the bench while Spurs failed to beat Steve Bruce's side on zero points.

Eriksen has been linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer and now only has a week to sign for a European side before the deadline closes, however, the Spurs boss remained tight-lipped about whether the midfielder had played his last game for the club.

Their poor form and the mood surrounding the club has come at the worst possible time as Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium next week to face Arsenal in the North London Derby and Pochettino has reiterated how his squad is unsettled.

''Positive result or negative result the group is still unsettled. We need to find solutions. We have one more week (transfer deadline day) to wait and see what happens in the last 10 days.

''I think this is my sixth season and the most unsettled group we are working with. That is why we are relaxed and calm. Some situations we cannot fix.''