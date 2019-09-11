Van Dijk hoping to maintain perfect start following international break

Virgil Van Dijk says Liverpool are hungrier than ever to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League following the conclusion of the international break.

The Reds are currently perched at the top of the table having taken maximum points from their opening four games of the season, with the next phase of the season marking the beginning of their Champions League campaign alongside the Carabao Cup.

Van Dijk says Liverpool are desperate to maintain current form as Champions League and Carabao Cup loom

As the fixture list begins to grow in intensity, Van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool are focused on continuing how they've begun the season, taking their present momentum into the different competitions as they hunt down more silverware.

"We want to keep going - and we want to win every game that is ahead of us now," he said to the Mirror via the club's official website. "There are seven games before the next international break. We want to win any match, and so seven wins is the target."

"That's what we have to try and do. It is very hard to say whether the same points total as last season would be enough this time. If you win your games, that is the only way to think."

The Dutchman is aware of the high standard Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side set last season and is expecting them to maintain such form this year.

As such, Liverpool will need to be at their perfect best to close the gap between the two sides, while other competitions present wider opportunities for the club to fill the trophy cabinet once more.

"We know exactly how good Manchester City will be in the Premier League again this season. But there are also the other competitions where we can look to have success. The next few weeks we will be playing Saturday/midweek almost all the time."

'We have the mentality and players to win every game ahead of us', Van Dijk proclaims

The Reds have historically performed poorly in the domestic cups under Klopp, giving them a new avenue to target this season while their tie with Napoli in the first match of the Group stage of the Champions League will be a repeat of last year's unforgettable encounter in which Alisson's point blank save enabled a pathway to eventual success in Madrid. ​​

Van Dijk is aware that the upcoming games present a tricky run for the side, but is insistent that the squad are capable of winning every game.

"There are some tough games. We have Chelsea away, and Napoli away in Europe. The League Cup is never easy so we know how tough it is going to be, both this next period and the rest of the season. But we have the mentality and the players to win every game ahead of us."