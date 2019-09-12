Hamilton vs Celtic preview: Away side heavy favourites to keep 100% record

Neil Lennon’s side travel to Lanarkshire to take on Brice Rice’s side as the Scottish Premiership returns in what looks to be a one sided affair.

Having seen off Hearts, Motherwell, St Johnstone and Rangers already, this will provide their easiest domestic test thus far.

An impressive 17 goals scored in those early games will be giving the Hamilton management team sleepless nights in the run up to the weekends fixture.

Hamilton Manager Brain Rice is however optimistic enough to suggest that his side will be set up to compete but also knows the task at hand.

During his press conference this week he said: “I want the players to look forward to it, enjoy it, but make sure we compete. First and foremost, make sure we’re hard to beat. I don’t want to put 11 jerseys on the pitch and defend, I want us to go out there and compete."

"We're going to be under pressure for a lot of the game, I understand that. It's Celtic we're playing, the Scottish champions, a very, very good team, where their strengths, in my opinion, are in their attacking. They have attacking players that can hurt anybody."

Team News

Neil Lennon is likely to field a similar side to that completing the Old Firm clash at Ibrox given the impressive nature of the victory; Jonny Hayes and Moritz Bauer are pushing for starting spots after impressive cameo's off the bench.

Youngster Mikey Johnston is ruled out and could be replaced in the squad by recent arrival Mohamed Elyounoussi.

For Accies, new signing Adrian Beck is likely to feature after signing a season long loan deal earlier this week.

Embed from Getty Images

Key Clashes

Any clash on a 4G pitch is likely to be won or lost in the middle of the park as each player looks to set the pace of the game without having to rely too much on the physical side.

Hamilton will pack their midfield to try and combat the quality that will face them.

Darian MacKinnon will have to be at his combative best to nullify the likes of Ryan Christie and James Forrest.

Hamilton will be reliant on striker George Oakley to once again provide the goals after his double at Tynecastle last time out, A battle against the impressive Christopher Jullien could decide whether Accies get anything in the goals for category.

The visitors will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the domestic season and with an early kick off they have the chance to further pile the pressure onto Rangers before they get a chance to kick a ball.

The home side will view this as a free hit, any points taken would be considered as a fantastic result on which to kick start their stuttering opening to the campaign.