Burnley vs Norwich City Preview: Clarets look to bring Canaries back down to Earth

Norwich City will be full of confidence after their incredible 3-2 victory over Manchester City last Saturday. Their expansive football has really caught the eye and they are proving their doubters very wrong.

Burnley's tails will also be up after salvaging a late point against Brighton and Hove Albion. The Clarets have only been beaten against Liverpool so far but haven't won a Premier League match since the opening day.

These two teams haven't faced each other since an FA Cup clash in 2012. Eddie Howe and Paul Lambert were in the Burnley and Norwich dugouts respectively, with Lambert's Canaries running out 4-1 winners.

Both teams have made competent starts to the season. Norwich have six points from a possible 15 while Burnley have five. Both managers will feel that a victory is within their grasp.

Team News

Burnley may still be without Johan Berg Gudmundsson after the Icelandic midfielder picked up a calf injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Robbie Brady was back in the squad that faced Brighton after recovering from a short-term issue. Danny Drinkwater will expect to remain out of the starting eleven.

Norwich had as many as eight players injured last weekend but manager Daniel Farke will not be panicking after the remarkable victory that they picked up. Captain Christoph Zimmermann, defender Timm Klose and winger Onel Hernandez are all continuing rehabilitation on their respective injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Barnes.

Norwich: Krul; Byram, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey, McLean; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki.

Key Clashes

James Tarkowski vs Teemu Pukki

Burnley's in-demand defender had had a good start to the season. He has defended well and looked particularly composed when playing out from the back. His work will be cut out, however, when he welcomes the one of the league's in-form forwards.

Erik Pieters vs Emi Buendia

Buendia was excellent against Manchester City and will be a tough player to handle. Pieters was excellent on his Burnley debut but has struggled in recent matches. He will be hoping that his experience and physicality comes on top against the creative Argentine.

Ashley Barnes vs Tim Krul

Barnes is another striker who has started the season superbly. The former Brighton man has scored four of Burnley's six league goals this season. Krul is often kept busy because of Norwich's expansive style of play so he will have to be alert to keep Barnes out.

Tactical

Farke sticks to his philosophy no matter what. It leaves them open at the back but their offensive play is so good that they can't be asked to change. It is a high risk and a high reward approach. Pukki must relish playing in this team because they create so many opportunities.

Burnley are quite the opposite. Sean Dyche focuses more on defensive shape and structure. The Clarets are tough to break down for opponents and their direct style can be difficult to defend against. The strikers thrive off these percentage balls; they then link up with the wide players and get themselves into the box.

It is a game of risk and reward. Norwich risk a lot with their style of play but they also reap the rewards of that. Burnley's style is more cautious but it also serves them well. It will be interesting to see how this clash envelopes.

What the managers have said

Dyche on Norwich’s win over Manchester City: "A fantastic result, obviously. People mention Manchester City may have been off colour a little bit. Trust me, it's not easy whether they are or not. The top teams are the top teams, you've got to play well to beat those teams.

"I thought they were excellent on the day. I think what they're trying to do is take from last season and carry it into this season. It's how well that can do over a season. They've had a couple of big results but that's a massive result when you beat Man City in front of your own fans."

Farke on realism: "We know where we are coming from, we have our feet firmly on the ground and we are humble. I don't expect because we beat Manchester City we can win the Premier League title. We are the underdog but we have a chance in every game.

"The lads deserve to savour beating Manchester City but then we have to concentrate on the next task. Each and every game is still difficult for us.”