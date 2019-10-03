Sheffield United is "a band of brothers", says Enda Stevens

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens as described Sheffield United as being a "band of brothers" following an impressive start to the Premier League season.

The newly-promoted team currently sit in 12th place and take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Watford are without a win so far this season and are on two points.

"A band of brothers"

Sheffield United are unbeaten on the road so far this year with two draws and a 2-0 win away to Everton. The superb away form stretches back into last season; the last time United lost away from home was in January.

Both draws this season have come from equalisers late on and it show's the amount of team spirit the Blades have at the moment.

"The changing room is a band of brothers," Stevens told the clubs media.

"Before a game it's like we are going to war, we play for one and other."

The Republic of Ireland international has noted the similarities between his club and country in terms of togetherness in their respective squads.

“We’ve just got that togetherness, we have it with Ireland too.

In terms of egos, there is none and if you do have one it’s ripped away pretty quickly. We’ve got good leaders in both squads”

Blades have earned the right to be in the Premier League

Since Chris Wilder took over his boyhood club in the summer of 2016 he has led the Blades from League 1 to the Premier League in just three seasons.

Stevens played a key part in United's promotion-winning season and is now ready to take on some of the biggest teams in the world.

The Blades were unlucky not to get anything last time out when the European Champions Liverpool narrowly defeated United when they went to Bramall Lane, but the defender is ready for games like that.

"It’s what you want to do, we’ve earned the right to be in the best league in the world," he told the clubs media.

With two seasons under his belt at Bramall Lane Stevens has said he can see himself staying the rest of his playing career in South Yorkshire.

He told the clubs media: “Yeah I can - although, I don’t want to speak about finishing my career yet, I’m only 29.

The club is consistently on the up and what the manager has done is amazing over the last three years"