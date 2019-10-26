Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live Stream, Score Updates and how to Watch Premier League Match 2019
Follow live from Anfield for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Premier League. Kick-off Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur: 16:30 BST.
Spurs searching for unity
Pochettino referenced a team-building meal held by Spurs on Thursday ahead of this huge clash, "It was nice, it was busy, we spent a few hours there and it is always nice to see people in a different environment.
That doesn't mean we are going to go to Anfield and win 5-0 because we were nice all together. But it is going to help in the long term."
Klopp wary of Spurs
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp warned: "I can say nothing about their situation. How can I compare with our situation?
"It's not possible to judge from outside. Reporters always ask for your opinion on other clubs and players but you have to be in a situation to understand it.
"What I can say is what I saw on Tuesday night and that was a very good Tottenham team playing well."
Spurs team news
Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are the absentees for the trip to Anfield.
Predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Aurier, Winks, Sissoko, Rose; Alli, Son, Kane.
Liverpool team news
Joel Matip is doubt have suffered a knock to his knee. Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne are still out.
Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Last time out
The last meeting between these two sides needs no introduction. Liverpool secured a sixth European crown by inflicting a 2-0 defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side in Madrid.
Liverpool also did the double over Spurs in the league last term, winning 2-1 on both occasions.
Struggling Spurs
Spurs have endured a tough start to their league campaign, winning only 12 points from their first nine fixtures. The North London side were able to rediscover some form in Europe this week, dispatching Red Star Belgrade by five goals to nil.
Table toppers Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp's men come in to this one on the back of eight wins and a draw having been held at Old Trafford last weekend. The Reds will be determined to get back to winning ways as they attempt to build a substantial lead over title rivals Manchester City.
Hello!
Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL's live feed for today's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.