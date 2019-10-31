No one expected Sheffield United to take many risks during this past summer transfer window.

After finishing in second place in the EFL Championship, the Blades were promoted to the Premier League. With a squad already made up of solid professionals, few thought United would make any big-time acquisitions, especially with a relatively small budget.

They started the window by keeping certain players who had impressed the year before, turning the loan deals for Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman into permanent ones. United also made the most of free transfers, getting Phil Jagielka, Ravel Morrison, and Michael Verrips for no cost. They did splash the cash of Oliver McBurnie late on, but the Scottish striker was someone who fit in with their direct gameplan, and he had proven himself in England’s top two divisions.

However, there was one signing that turned the heads of many. On July 21st, United announced the signing of Lys Mousset, who joined for a club-record transfer fee of 10 million pounds.

Any doubters have since been proven wrong, as the Frenchman has been excellent so far this season, and is now a key player for the Blades.

Early struggles

Rising through the academy ranks at Ligue 2 side Le Havre, Mousset eventually made a move abroad to AFC Bournemouth, who paid close to six million pounds to secure his services. Only 20 years old at the time, it seemed the future was incredibly bright for the player.

Things did not go to plan, however, as Mousset flopped on the South Coast. His debut season was disastrous, as the Frenchman only started the last three Premier League games of the campaign, forced to settle for little time off the bench beforehand.

The situation barely improved in year two, as Mousset scored three goals in all competitions, but still found gametime hard to come by. His third and final season was just more of the same, and it was clear the Frenchman was not a part of manager Eddie Howe’s plans for the future.

He needed a move away, and the Blades offered him that route out.

A second chance in Sheffield

The most surprising thing about his arrival at Bramall Lane at the time was the transfer fee United had to pay. His value had plummeted while with Bournemouth, as many saw him as a player who couldn’t cut it at the highest level. Mousset was now also three years older, so few expected the Cherries to get anywhere near the six million pound fee they paid for him.

However, thanks to the inflated transfer market, United ultimately spent close to ten million for Mousset, which was the club record fee until McBurnie joined later in the summer. For a club that doesn’t have much money to begin with, spending so much on an unproven player was seen as a massive risk. If it went wrong, the move would really cost United, both in the short term and in the long term.

Luckily for United, Mousset has delivered.

It was a rocky start to the season, as the Frenchman was left out of the squad in United’s opening three league games. He began to acclimate as time went on, and began getting minutes off the bench.

Mousset scored his first goal for the Blades against Everton, breaking free on the counter to double their lead at Goodison Park, putting the game to bed in the process. He would be back on the scoresheet a few weeks later, grabbing the winning goal versus Arsenal after poking home from a corner.

Mousset scored in United’s most recent contest away to West Ham United, and it was his most impressive goal so far. The Blades were struggling, and in desperate need of a spark. A cross was somewhat cleared by a Hammers defender, but Enda Stevens was able to head the ball back to Mousset. Before the ball could even touch the ground, the Frenchman managed to shift his body to get a quick volley off. It was sudden, but precise, as the ball made its way past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

It was a moment of magic from Mousset that helped United steal a potentially crucial point on the road.

Now, it’s time for him to become a constant presence in the starting lineup.

The Blades have been brilliant at the back, but they’ve not been as good going forward. Callum Robinson and David McGoldrick have shown some promise, but both are inconsistent finishers. Billy Sharp is the club's captain, leader, and legend, but only has one goal to his name this season. McBurnie, despite his strong showings, has taken himself out of the team for the foreseeable future after being charged with drink-driving.

United will need to score goals on a consistent basis if they want to stay up this season. Luckily for them, the Blades took a chance on Mousset this past summer, and he’s already starting to repay their faith.