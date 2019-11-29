Oldham Athletic vs Burton Albion preview: Brewers travel to Boundary park for round two

Burton Albion will be looking to build on their success vs Sunderland in midweek, as The Brewers face League Two opposition in the form of Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup second round.

Albion defeated Salford City in the previous round 4-1 at the Pirelli Stadium following a 1-1 draw in Manchester the week before. Whilst the Lactics just scrapped past a tenacious Gateshead with a 1-2 victory away from home.

Previous meetings:

The record between the two sides is rather even. The Brewers and The Lactics have faced each other six times in the past, with two wins, two draws and two losses between them.

The last time the sides faced was in 2017, where Burton came out 3-2 victors in a highly contested Carabao Cup first round fixture.

The teams faced each other for the first time in 2002 in the FA Cup. The Brewers were then a non-league outfit, but managed to earn a replay and only go out on penalties after consecutive 2-2 draws.

Current form

Burton Albion have only two wins from their last 5 fixtures, but come into the game following a 1-2 away victory over Sunderland.

Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion ( D)

Burton Albion 1-2 Mansfield (L)

Burton Albion 4-1 Salford City ( W)

Peterborough 1-0 Burton Albion ( L)

Sunderland 1-2 Burton Albion (W)

Oldham Athletic also come into the fixture off the back of a win, however, their form has also been exceptionally inconsistent.

Port Vale 0-0 Oldham (D)

Oldham 2-2 Northampton (D)

Gateshead 1-2 Oldham (W)

Fleetwood 5-2 Oldham (L)

Newport 0-1 Oldham (W)

Team news

Burton Albion's injury woes continue, as Nathan Broadhead is expected to continue is spell on the sidelines. Both Richard Nartey and John Brayford are doubts and are likely to miss out. Scott Fraser and Stephen Quinn both have slight problems but are likely to make the trip, with Reece Hutchinson likely to return to the bench as well.

Oldham have no major injury concerns at the moment. To boost their ranks the Lactics have also added 35-year-old veteran David Jones on a short-term deal. He'll wear the number 22 shirt and is available for the game.

Managers thoughts

Lactics manager Dino Maamria told Oldham's official website :

"It’s a very important game for us, I've emphasised that a lot to our players. Some of them were here last season, some of them know the history of Oldham Athletic and some of them don't, so I had to share the 'cup fever' with them and what it means to Oldham Athletic and the town."

Nigel Clough spoke to iFollow Brewers detailing his thoughts ahead of the fixture:

"The FA Cup is very important for everybody financially, the prize money to get through the second round and then the third round, they will be as desperate as we are.

"They had a great win last week at Newport 1-0 away so that will have buoyed them, it’s a very difficult place to go Newport and not many people come back from there with a result so I think that it will be equally as tough if not more so than Salford away a few weeks ago.

"We have got a few niggles and the squad is stretched again but we will shuffle it around the best we can to get everyone on the pitch when we can in the next three games."

Kick off is at 15:00 PM at Boundary Park.