Mark Bowen signs new Reading FC contract

Reading manager Mark Bowen has signed a new contract with the club keeping him tied down in till the summer of 2021.

Assistant manager Eddie Niedzwiecki and first team coach John O'Shea have signed contract extensions alongside Bowen himself.

The reason this has come around now is due to the great work Bowen and co have done since taking over at the end of October from ex- Reading boss Jose Gomes.

Reading have conceded the joint fewest goals (12) and have gained the 4th most points (28) in the Championship since Mark Bowen was appointed as manager.



Winning nine out of 17 games (53 percent win ratio) has arguably got Reading back into the play-off picture after being in a relegation scrap at the start of the season under the former boss.

Currently sitting in 14th place- the Royals are only six points off the play off places with a game in hand on most of their rivals above them in the table.

Not only that- but the Welsh manager has also been able to steer Reading to the Fourth round of the FA Cup, and was nominated for manager of the month for December.

His tenure has only been full of positives and signing a new contract extension signifies the job Bowen has done to resurrect the Royals ship which was only going one way under Gomes.

"Mark has managed to galvanise this group of players"

Royals Chief executive Nigel Howe has been speaking about the contract extension that Bowen has signed with the club.

He said: "A manager with a very clear understanding of what it takes to win football matches in this division, Mark has managed to galvanise this group of players and instil fight, determination and desire into the dressing room which has had an instant impact on performances and our points tally.

“Mark would be the first to modestly highlight that this has been a good start…but only that; there is much more to achieve with this group of players.

"But I am delighted that, in a very short period of time as manager, he has proven himself a very clever, conscientious and capable manager and he fully deserves this new contract at the club."

Reading as a club will be looking to end this week with more positivity by picking up a tough three points on the road against Millwall in the Championship this weekend.