Eddie Howe admits that Bournemouth "have to turn the tide quickly"

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe fears that his side could "run out of games" after losing 1-0 at Norwich.

"We had our chances"

Howe suggested there was "not a lot in it between the two teams" but pointed to one moment of drama that decided the contest.

"The sending off and penalty were the key moments. We had our chances today which we haven't always had in previous games but the red card decided the game."

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook stuck out a hand to prevent a definite goal but Howe suggested he would have preferred the defender to let the ball go into the net.

"It was pure instinct from Steve - if he had thought about it, he would have let it go by.

I'm not going to berate him, you have to support him. It's important for the group to stick together and not get a feeling of blame."

"An opportunity lost"

With ten defeats in their last twelve, Bournemouth have to start picking up points again if they are to survive another season in the top-flight.

"We have to turn the tide quickly or we are going to run out of games. Today was an opportunity lost."

Howe felt his side actually played better with a numerical disadvantage.

"When we went down to ten men it was probably the best we have played in recent weeks. We showed togetherness but Dan Gosling's chance was key and Callum Wilson slipped at a crucial time."

Howe also felt that the use of a pitchside monitor, which eventually levelled the numerical equation when Ben Godfrey was sent off, was a positive step for the game.

"The referee was under a lot of pressure from everyone but it looks like he made the right decision. It gives the referee more chance to make a rational decision."