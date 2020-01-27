Arteta hails young guns 'courage' as Arsenal progress in FA Cup

A delighted Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his young side as they eased past Eddie Howe's struggling Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium to set up an FA Cup fifth-round clash at Portsmouth.

Arteta's young guns side were too good for the Cherries after two first-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Despite Bournemouth substitute Sam Surridge pulling a goal back deep into the eight minutes of stoppage added by referee Martin Atkinson, to give the scoreline a semblance of respectability while prompting fears of a late comeback the truth was the Gunners were the dominant side throughout.

Arteta hails Arsenal kids

Speaking after the match to journalists at the Vitality which included VAVEL, a happy Arteta said: "The [youngsters] are the core of this team at the moment and they are doing brilliantly.

"They were mature and Bukayo [Saka] Joe [Willock] and Eddie [Nketiah] were terrific.

"I am very pleased. I knew it was going to be tough. We played a young squad and I saw a lot of things that I liked...in the first half we were really good.

"They had the courage to play, to make big decisions...not be scared and play safe."

Arteta took time to praise Saka for his all-round performance which featured an emphatic near post finish lashed past Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers and into the roof of the net after only five minutes following good work from the excellent Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli - as the goalscorer then turned provider to set up Nketiah to slot home from close range to effectively kill the tie in the 26th minute.

Embed from Getty Images

"Left-back is not [Saka's] natural position but we are trying to help him," explained Arteta after the match, adding, "He gets his head down, he is willing to learn and I am so pleased with him at the moment."

Arsenal, despite Surridge's late goal refused to relinquish their lead which was built around defensive solidity along the backline and midfield which saw Willock and Matteo Guendouzi dominate while Nketiah and Saka troubled the Cherries all evening.

Arteta eyes Cup glory

While Arteta refused to be drawn on the prospect of lifting the trophy as a manager, insisting the fifth round tie at Portsmouth was going to be a tough match, he did the win gave his side "a lift [bringing you]...closer to Wembley, which is a magnificent day.

"I experienced it as a player and I want to experience it as a manager...I am sure (Portsmouth) will be difficult."

The only dampener from the evening was a second-half ankle injury which saw defender Shkodran Mustafi stretchered off.

Arteta confirmed the German defender would be assessed over the coming days.