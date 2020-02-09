Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth: The Blades complete impressive comeback

A second-half strike from John Lundstram earned Sheffield United all three points today against AFC Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for Bouremouth after an impressive start by the Cherries but Sheffield United hit back through skipper Billy Sharp on the stroke of half time.

Lundstram completed the comeback for the Blades in the last ten minutes with a smart finish past former Blade Aaron Ramsdale.

Story of the game

Sheffield United started the game very poorly, giving the ball away cheaply and failing to win second balls. Eddie Howe's side took advantage of this with some sharp passing in the final third that resulted in Callum Wilson firing past Dean Henderson from close range.

This goal had a positive effect on Sheffield United's side however as they grew into game after going one goal down. They found their equaliser through Billy Sharp who smashed home after a goalmouth scramble for his second goal of the season; with both goals coming against Bournemouth.

In the second half, the home side saw a lot more of the ball and threatened the Bournemouth goal more often. Sharp forced a good save out of Ramsdale early in the second half.

Dean Henderson produced a spectacular save to deny Ryan Fraser, the Bournemouth winger's shot seemed to be flying into the top corner but the Manchester United loanee reacted sharply to deny the goal.

John Lundstram scored the winner for the Blades in the final ten minutes after some link-up play with Lys Moussett and then the midfielder cleverly finished under Ramsdale.

Takeaways from the match

Sheffield United showed great character in order to turn the game around and it highlighted why they are currently fighting for a European position.

In addition to this, John Lundstrams goal was the sixth goal by Sheffield United that has been scored by susbstitute, the most of any team in the Premier League. This shows how Wilder's tactical changes can swing a game in his favour, with both his substitutes combining for United's second goal.

Callum Wilson caused plenty of trouble for the Sheffield United defence all game and got his reward for his relentless pressure in the form of a well-taken goal. He was a nuisance for the Sheffield United defence to deal with and if he carries on with performances like that he could be on the plane for the European Championships in the summer.

Now both teams will have a week off for the Premier League winter's break, when the action resumes in a fortnight the Blades will host Brighton and Hove Albion whilst Bournemouth travel to Burnley.