Billy Sharp: "I love scoring goals"

Billy Sharp has said he "loves scoring goals" after scoring his second goal of the season for Sheffield United in their win against AFC Bournemouth.

The Blades cancelled out Callum Wilson's first half strike with goals from Sharp and John Lundstram. Sharp managed to smash home in a congested penalty area to get the Blades back on level terms on the stroke of half time after a poor start to the game.

John Lundstram won the game for Chris Wilder's side with a superb touch and finish in the final ten minutes to ensure Sheffield United move up to 5th in the Premier League, two points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Sharp enjoying his football

Sharp has been Sheffield United's top goal scorer three of the last four seasons since rejoining the club in 2015 but has found it difficult this season to break into the starting eleven.

However he has been playing more recently, starting the last four matches in the all competitions.

"Obviously the win is the main thing but it was nice to get on the score sheet," he told the clubs media.

"I've been trying to sniff one out the past few games, I felt it was coming and it was nice to be out there with the lads, enjoying every minute of it.

"To get on the scoresheet was a bonus, it's great that we have backed it up and got another goal to win us the game"

The only other goal the Sheffield United captain has scored this season was in the reverse fixture against Bournemouth on the first game of the season.

"Yeah, it was a bit similar, just the other side [of the penalty area] if you like," he told the clubs media.

"The lads kept it alive, they put bodies on the line but I've just managed to slam it home and obviously you saw what it meant to me.

"I love scoring goals, especially for Sheffield United and to help us win the game was satisfying for me".

Skipper Billy delighted to be contributing

Sheffield United, led by captain Billy Sharp, are two thirds of the way through the season and are sat in 5th place - two points behind fourth placed Chelsea and show no signs of slowing down.

"We are doing fantastically well," Sharp told BT Sport.

"We are just trying to look above is and catch them [Chelsea] now and just keeping grinding out results and performances like we did today.

"We showed good character to get back into it and we always believe.

Sharp and Oli McBurnie have started the last three Premier League games up front together and Sharp has acknowleged how this partnership has helped him

"I felt my performance was good," He told the club's media.

"Me and Oli [McBurnie] were linking up well, and obviously we won the game at [Crystal] Palace which was a great result to go there and win.

"As a striker you just want to get on that scoresheet and I managed to do that today and hopefully I can go on a little bit of a run but the main thing is, I scored in a win which is the main thing for this football club at the minute."