QPR vs Derby County preview: R's look to continue good home form

QPR welcome Derby County to Loftus Road as they look to find some form after only picking up one win in the last seven games. The R's sit in 15th, just two places and two points behind their visitors who have had an indifferent first season with Philip Cocu.

Cocu's Rams have picked up since the turn of the year but have slipped up recently at home against Fulham and Huddersfield Town after having a goal lead towards the end of the game.

Wayne Rooney's first game on the Derby coaching staff was in the reverse fixture in November but it has been his influence on the pitch which has been crucial for the Rams and will be again when they make the trip down to London.

Key Battle

The key battle in this fixture will be Jordan Hugill up against Curtis Davies. The towering centre forward has found the net on nine occasions this term and has been vital stepping in for Nahki Wells, who was recalled in January.

Davies has stepped in for the Rams in difficult games when the team need more physicality and with the injury to Krystian Bielik and with Richard Keogh leaving the club, he has been needed even more.

With QPR opting for a more direct approach, the battle between these two could be the difference between winning and losing the game. Davies handled Aleksander Mitrovic well for 70 minutes on Friday night but the clinical forward still managed to power in an equaliser.

Previous Meeting

In the reverse fixture, Ebere Eze's penalty right on half-time secured a draw for QPR. Mark Warburton's side were powerful that day as well as strong at the back and he will be hoping his side can produce a similar performance.

Cocu may have thought his side should have won that day and will be looking for the win to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.

Team News

QPR have a full side available to them but Mark Warburton may want to make a couple of changes as they look to pick up a few more wins to get consolidate mid-table.

Derby will still be without the likes of Tom Huddlestone, Duane Holmes and Krystian Bielik, while George Evans is pushing to try and make the 18-man squad. Philip Cocu may opt for an unchanged side as he may expect a similar game to the one against Fulham.

Predicted Line-Ups

Potential QPR XI: Kelly, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Pugh, Hugill

Potential Derby XI: Hamer, Wisdom, Davies, Clarke, Forsyth, Bird, Shinnie, Knight, Rooney, Lawrence, Waghorn

Coach's Thoughts

Speaking to RamsTV ahead of Tuesday's game, assistant manager Chris van der Weerden said: "If you look at the last 14 games from December and Christmas – we lost two of them and we are still 13th in the table, so we need to get more points.

“The thing is, we play well, we create chances exactly the way we want then sometimes we concede in a simple way or we create a lot and don’t score. That is why we don’t have the results we want at times.

"The way we want to play, you can still see it week-by-week that we are improving our game and how we want to play."