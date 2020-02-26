QPR continue good home form as they defeat Derby County

QPR defeated Derby County on a night which didn't possess much quality, although the home side still managed to come away with the win.

Grant Hall opened the scoring for the R's with a thumping volley which found the back of the net via the crossbar after the ball rebounded back to the centre half after hitting Derby man Matt Clarke.

The Rams responded through Martyn Waghorn's header but it would be QPR who would take all three points as Ebere Eze glided through the middle of the park before slotting in substitute Ilias Chair, who would smash an effort past Ben Hamer.

Neither side started the game particularly well and it took until around the 25-minute mark for the first real chance of the game. Max Lowe picked the ball up on the left-hand side and whipped in a wonderful cross but Waghorn couldn't provide the finishing touch from six-yards out.

The home side did manage to make the break through on the 33rd minute, when a cross from Ryan Manning wasn't dealt with by Curtis Davies or Clarke, the ball rebounding off the latter into the path of Hall who smashed in off the underside of the bar.

Embed from Getty Images

Derby did manage to find a way back into the game just before half time, Max Bird's corner was headed in smartly off the far post by Waghorn to send the sides into the break level.

The second half started similar to the first with very little action apart from a few chances for either side. The away side saw plenty of the ball but struggled to break down a stubborn QPR defence and the absent of Duane Holmes was evident in their inability to create any real cutting edge chances.

Embed from Getty Images

Mark Warburton decided to roll the dice with 17 minutes to go and brought on Chair for Marc Pugh. The 22-year-old would only need two minutes to make his arrival known as Eze picked up a stray pass from Wayne Rooney, skipped past two defenders and slipped in the substitute who dispatched an effort past Hamer, who may be disappointed that he didn't stop the effort.

Embed from Getty Images

Derby pushed hard for an equaliser and had numerous efforts saved by Liam Kelly in the QPR goal including a Waghorn header from only a couple of yards out but the best chance would again fall to the former ipswich man as the ball fell to him around 15-yards out on his left foot but he saw his effort go wide of the far post and the Rams fall to yet another league defeat in London.

This victory lifts QPR up to 12th in the table and next welcome Birmingham City to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Philip Cocu and his men may be disappointed with the result as they drop to 14th and will be looking to turn around this patchy run of form when they visit Garry Monk's struggling Sheffield Wednesday side at the weekend.