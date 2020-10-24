“It wasn’t good enough from us” - Grant McCann reacts to first home defeat

Above: Grant McCann speaks to the media after his side’s defeat at the hands of Peterborough United

Hull City fell to their first home defeat of the season at the hands of Peterborough United in Sky Bet League One, with the Away side coming from behind in the second half to take all three points.

Despite losing the game, Hull had the majority of the chances in both halves and their Head Coach McCann will be disappointed that the home side didn’t take at least a point, with the Posh never really threatening and getting a huge slice of luck for their winning goal from Siriki Dembele as his shot took a huge deflection on its way into the net.

Hull had thirteen shots to Peterborough’s five, and in the second half particularly it looked only a matter of time before the Tigers would score again, but it wasn’t to be.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent”

Speaking to the media after the game, McCann maintained has was happy with the first half from his side until things started to go in Peterborough’s favour. “I thought in the first half we were excellent,” he said. “The shape of the team was good and we were well disciplined in terms of what we were doing. We knew they were a threat in the attacking area.

“We were pleased coming in at half time”

“We scored a good goal”, the Northern Irishman added. “We got into some really good areas of the pitch but we just didn’t get that second one. But we were pleased coming in at half-time.

“Second half, I thought we started quite well but then we got done off a cross. “It looked to me like there were too many crosses coming into our box in the second half – we weren’t getting close enough to the crosser.

“I need to watch it back... it wasn’t good enough”

On Peterborough’s goals, McCann was left scratching his head somewhat. “We ended up losing (Jonson) Clarke-Harris in the box”, he admitted. “I need to watch it back and see why because it wasn’t good enough from us and we’ve been really good at that.

“The second goal they scored, it was a good bit of skill from (Joe) Ward on Callum (Elder). Callum’s tried to do the right thing but Ward’s just done him.

“It’s just a pull-back where a deflection goes in. We had one at the other end and it hit the post. It was just unfortunate.

“I don’t think they had many other opportunities”

“I don’t think they had many other opportunities and I felt we were quite in control of what we were doing.

“We just didn’t get that second goal to equalise because I felt if we had got that one, we’d have gone on and won the game.”