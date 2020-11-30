Rotherham United vs Brentford Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

A Struggling Rotherham United host Brentford on Tuesday night, but the home side will be confident having held second place AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Bees, however, could be an ever tougher test for The Millers, as they are unbeaten in their last seven games. In that same period, they have only conceded three goals, proving to be a very difficult side to break down as of late.

Team news

With no new injuries sustained for either side last time out, it may just be a case of keeping things fresh amid the hectic schedule both clubs find themselves in.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could stick with the 3-5-2 formation that saw The Millers claim a draw against Bournemouth.

In terms of changing things up, Warne may bring Dan Barasler back in the team, but apart from that, he could name the same side as Saturday.

For The Bees, Pontus Jansson could return to the starting lineup in the place of Mads Bech Sorensen, who has been rather impressive during the skipper's absence.

Sergi Canos and Mathias Jensen will also be pushing to be recalled after appearing from the bench against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night.

Predicted lineups

Rotherham: Blackman; Harding, Ihiekwe, MacDonald; Jozefzoon, Lindsay, Wiles, Barlaser, Mattock; Smith, Ladapo

Brentford: Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Jensen, Marcondes; Mbeumo, Toney, Canos

Ones to watch

From a Rotherham perspective, forward Freddie Ladapo is starting to find his shooting boots, scoring three in his last two games.

He is a player that can get in behind to cause problems, but is also confident dropping in deep and linking possession, making him a nightmare to defend against.

For the visitors, Ivan Toney will be looking to score for the 13th time already this season. The centre-forward is already living up to his £10 million price tag and has continued his goal scoring ability in the higher division.

Toney is a threat in the air and has tremendous strength to hold off defenders and bring others into play. It certainly is not just his goals that make him the player he is.

Previous meetings

The pair last met at the New York Stadium in January 2019 when the visitors secured a 4-2 victory, with a brace from Kamohelo Mokotjo and goals from now Premier League duo Said Benrahma and Neal Maupay.

During that season, The Bees also cruised to 5-1 win at home, thanks to a brace from Maupay and goals from Canos, Ollie Watkins, and Lewis Macleod.

Kick off time and how to watch

The game kicks off at 8:00pm BST and is available to watch on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Manager's thoughts

With Brentford very much back on form, Rotherham manager Paul Warne spoke about the calibre of Tuesday's opposition:

"Everyone on this call would be surprised if Brentford don't end up at least in the Play-offs." He said.

"They're really well coached, really well organise and they have a way of playing that everyone is aware of.

"They're dangerous from set pieces and they have got the in-form striker in Toney, who we obviously know about.

"I think they are definitely a top six team and if they can break into the top three then massive kudos to them, because I think they are something else."

Thomas Frank was equally as complimentary towards Rotherham, when he spoke to the press on Monday afternoon:

"I would like to praise Paul Warne and the leadership of Rotherham United. They clearly have a good strategy," said Frank.

"They know what they want, and they clearly try to build a club that, from the outside, looks very well run. Rotherham are high pressing and very aggressive, and are very good at it.

"They don’t only try and play long ball; they try to pass it when they can. When they play relatively direct, they try to pick up on the second balls. Those, and set-pieces, are the key areas we need to be bang on.

"The good news is that we have been good on that so far this season, but we can’t let it drop. On the ball is where we need to show our quality and some personality."