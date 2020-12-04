Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Top three meetings

With the North London Derby this weekend, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping it will replicate a thriller we have seen from past years. Arsenal have had the edge over the two clubs, but in recent history Spurs have closed the gap and go into the fixture as favourites. Here are the top three past North London Derby meetings:

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal (2004)

Arsenal travelled to White Hart Lane knowing only a point would secure the league title. The Gunners could not have got off to a better start, with Patrick Vieira scoring after only three minutes, courtesy of a quick counter-attack involving Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Just after the half-an-hour mark, Robert Pires doubled the lead for Arsenal. It looked like The Gunners had one hand on the trophy already, but Spurs would not go down without a fight.

Jamie Redknapp halved Arsenal's lead to give Spurs a chance. The pressure was on, Arsenal had to hold out for at least a draw for the title.

A last-minute Robbie Keane penalty meant that Arsenal had squandered a two goal lead, but who cared? The Spurs players celebrated wildly but not as much as the Arsenal players, who had just won the league title as their most hated rivals home.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal (2004)

Arsenal travelled to White Hart lane and the hopes for a win where high. On the back of the previous 'Invincible' season, the fans where expecting a thriller. The match did not disappoint, with nine different players getting on to the scoresheet.

Spurs took the lead with a strike from Noureddine Naybet, before Henry equalised for The Gunners.

The two sides went into halftime at 1-1, which shows how insane the second-half was.

An 81st minute Pires goal gave Arsenal a two goal lead at 5-3, but even then they could not see the match out comfortably. Frederic Kanoute put one past Jens Lehmann in the 88th minute to ensure a nervy finish until the end.

Arsenal 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur (2012)

Arsenal fell two goals behind after 34 minutes and the powershift calls were loud amongst the ground. Spurs were above Arsenal in the table and Arsene Wenger was hanging his head in shame.

The Arsenal players were resilient and persistent in attack and were rewarded with a Bacary Sagna header to halve the deficit. A world-class strike from Robin Van Persie equalised just before halftime.

Tomas Rosicky completed the turnaround straight after the interval. The five-star performance was completed by a Theo Walcott brace, which emphatically sent Spurs back to White Hart Lane questioning how they dissipated their two goal lead.