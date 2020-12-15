Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Stoke City: Hoops dominate but share the spoils with Potters

Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City played out a goalless draw at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. The result sees the Hoops remain in 19th place in the EFL Championship on 18 points while Stoke move within two points of the final play-off place.

Story of the match

Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik was called into action in the fifth minute as he saved Bright Osayi-Samuel's low, angled shot. He was alert to the danger four minutes later as he cut out Geoff Cameron's attempted pass to Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes should have put QPR in front on 11 minutes as he was in the six-yard box after some superb build-up play by Ilias Chair, but he couldn't stick his leg out to get on the ball. Chair delivered a free kick to Yoann Barbet that the defender could only head over.

Chair was having more and more influence on the game as he struck a low effort after gathering a pass from Rob Dickie. Bursik punched the ball clear before Albert Adomah could get to it and Chair went over as the first half came to a close.



Tom Ince had the lone good chance for the visitors in the first half, but he spearheaded the Stoke attack in the second half. Josh Tymon saw his effort cleared by two QPR defenders before the Potters frontman let one fly from 25 yard out.

Chair was back on top of things for the Hoops as his driven ball across the box eventually found Chris Willock, who forced Bursik into a good save. Moments later, they almost fell behind as Morgan Fox' inviting cross found Nick Powell, his header going just wide.

Jordan Thompson then flashed one low that QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng saved moments after Bursik had bravely punched the ball away at the other end. Willock had the final chance of the evening, but was wayward from 20 yards out as the spoils were shared.

Man of the Match: Ilias Chair

The Moroccan was at the heart of everything QPR did whether it was creating chances with pinpoint crosses or having a go with high-quality shots. For a club languishing dangerously close to the Championship's relegation places, performances like this, with Chair leading the way, will see them climb up the table.

Takeaways

Stoke offered very little in the way of quality chances and outside of Ince, didn't really test Dieng while Bursik was busy making fine saves throughout the contest.

Mark Warburton will surely be pleased with his team's display, but will obviously want a few goals to come from future efforts like this. As mentioned above, Chair was bossing the game for most of the first half and Stoke had no answers for him.

Lineups

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Powell; Adomah, Chair, Bright-Samuel; Dykes

Substitutions: Boone, Ball, Thomas, Willock, Masterson, Battache, Kelman, Kelly, De Silva

Stoke City: Bursik; Fox, Chester, Souttar, Collins; Cousins, Powell; McClean, Tymon, Ince; Brown

Substitutions: Batth, Vokes, Smith, Shawcross, Oakley-Boothe, Fletcher, Verlinden, Lonergan, Thompson