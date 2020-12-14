Queens Park Rangers vs Stoke City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Mark Warburton hopes to end Queens Park Rangers’ bad run of five games without a win as they welcome Stoke City to The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Rs were beaten by an 89th minute winner from Michael Olise in the 1-0 defeat at home to Reading on Saturday.

Stoke will be looking to get themselves back into the play-off hunt after not picking up a win in their last two games.

The Potters’ clean sheet in the goalless draw at Derby County on Saturday made it a ninth shut out in 11 away games this season.

Team news

Both Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay will have their fitness assessed ahead of Tuesday night after being substituted in the defeat to Reading.

Defender Lee Wallace is expected to be out for another two weeks for the hosts with a calf problem which he suffered against Bristol City two weeks ago.

There are no new injury concerns for Michael O’Neill, but he has been dealt the blow that Tyrese Campbell will miss the rest of the season.

Winger James McClean is available for selection again as he served his one-match suspension against Derby on Saturday after accumulating five yellow cards.

Predicted lineups

Queens Park Rangers (4-2-3-1): Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Carroll; Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Adomah; Dykes.

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Bursik; Collins, Souttar, Chester, Fox; Cousins, Thompson; Brown, Powell, McClean; Fletcher.

Ones to watch

Ilias Chair was tasked with the tough job of replacing Eberechi Eze at QPR, and the Belgian midfielder has done that with five goals so far this season.

Mark Warburton’s side are unbeaten this season when Chair has got himself on the score sheet with three wins and two draws.

Nineteen-year-old defender Nathan Collins has been a key member of Stoke’s backline this season, whether that has been at centre back or right back.

Along with the impressive number of clean sheets that The Potters have kept, Collins has also added two goals and an assist to his name.

Previous meetings

QPR came from 2-0 down to claim a 4-2 win over their visitors when they last met in west London in February.

The Potters have not won at QPR since a 2-0 victory in April 2013 when this was a Premier League fixture.

How to watch

This game is a 5:30pm kick off and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football, with the coverage starting at 5:00pm.