Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley: As it happened

And that's a wrap!
Full-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley
Burnley, by contrast, struggled to create anything, particularly in the second-half, but their defensive resolve was clear. Tarkowski was immense at the heart of the defence and Pope made a sensational save from El Ghazi in the first-half.
In the long run, it could be a big point for Burnley.
Aston Villa: Martinez 7; Elmohamady 7, Hause 6, Mings 7, Targett 6; Nakamba 6, McGinn 7; Traore 6, Grealish 8, El Ghazi 7; Watkins 7.
Subs used: Davis n/a.
Burnley: Pope 8; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 9, Mee 7, Taylor 8; Brady 7, Westwood 6, Brownhill 6, McNeil 6; Wood 5, Rodriguez 5.
Subs used: Barnes 4, Pieters n/a.
Burnley were hanging on for most of the second-half but it's a vital point for them in their quest for survival.
Villa, like Liverpool, are trying to take the game to Burnley. They are seeing a lot of the ball and they have forced Pope, and the Burnley defenders, to make some decisive blocks.
Burnley, like Spurs, have sat deep and got men behind the ball. But they have also looked threatening on the break. The Clarets have forced Martinez into a brilliant save and Westwood almost found the corner with a long-range effort.
All in all, Villa have been the better team but Burnley have always looked like they are in this match. An interesting 45 minutes awaits us!
Team News
Team to play Burnley: Martinez, Elmohamady, Mings, Hause, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; El Ghazi, Grealish, Traore; Watkins.
Subs: Steer, Taylor, Hourihane, Engels, Guilbert, Davis, Ramsey.
BURNLEY TEAM
Team to play Villa: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Benson.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Aston Villa vs Burnley.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley Live TV and Stream
Prediction (by Jonny Bentley)
What a result for Burnley at the Emirates. They certainly got their luck. Arsenal were starting to turn the screw in, after the interval, but Granit Xhaka then inexplicably got himself sent off. Even at ten men, Arsenal didn’t look like they would necessarily concede but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed then headed the ball into his own net! Nonetheless, Burnley deserved their fortune. They defended doggedly and put a great deal of effort into the match.
It’s quite remarkable how Burnley pick up points. They sit deep and soak up pressure but they can’t kill teams on the counter because they don’t have any pace to do so. Getting the ball into the final third and scoring goals can be a real effort. Still, the Clarets will be full of confidence and will fancy their chances. At this moment in time, though, this Villa team looks far more capable than Arsenal so it will be a tough ask for Sean Dyche’s players to make it two wins out of two.
Prediction: 1-1
Sean Dyche on Ollie Watkins
“(He is) a player we’ve looked at, but the numbers keep rising and rising and rising, and Villa have got those numbers.
"For a player who has done very, very well outside the Premier League to move for that amount of money is a big fee.
"Villa obviously decided they were going to pay it so it is simple. It is not actually rocket science, it is just you need a chairman and a board who will spend that money. If you haven't got that then it doesn't get spent so it is simple."
Dean Smith on building a "culture"
"[Culture] is a huge factor in any success at a football club. You look at the Liverpool players, the Man City players who've been the two most-successful teams over the last few years. A lot of that is down to the culture. it's something that we feel important about and place at the top of our list."
Predicted Line-Ups
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood.
Team News
Anwar El Ghazi may be rewarded with a start after scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Burnley have no fresh injury concerns. Jack Cork is still building back his fitness but Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley are close to a return.
Last Meeting
This year, on New Year's Day, Villa won their first away match of the 2019-20 season at Turf Moor. Burnley were very much off the pace and the visitors stormed into a two goal lead in the first-half and the Clarets simply couldn't respond. Wood's late finish did not matter.
Battling Burnley
At the point of writing, Burnley remain outside the bottom three but it will be tough to keep outside of it. It's a tough season!
Awesome Aston Villa
They may be sitting in the bottom half but Villa have games in hand and, irrespective of that, they will simply be delighted that they are not in the relegation mixer.
Claret and Blue derby!
Nonetheless, it should be an intriguing clash and very few people will be able to accurately predict this one!