Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley: As it happened
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

ADVERTISEMENT

21:054 months ago

And that's a wrap!

I've been Jonny Bentley and thank you for following this match with me. Be sure to follow VAVEL for all the best sporting content!
20:594 months ago

Full-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Villa can take a lot of positives from that match. They controlled the game, created a lot of chances, and worked the ball around the pitch really well. 

Burnley, by contrast, struggled to create anything, particularly in the second-half, but their defensive resolve was clear. Tarkowski was immense at the heart of the defence and Pope made a sensational save from El Ghazi in the first-half. 

In the long run, it could be a big point for Burnley. 

20:564 months ago

Full-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

PLAYER RATINGS:

Aston Villa: Martinez 7; Elmohamady 7, Hause 6, Mings 7, Targett 6; Nakamba 6, McGinn 7; Traore 6, Grealish 8, El Ghazi 7; Watkins 7. 

Subs used: Davis n/a. 

Burnley: Pope 8; Lowton 6, Tarkowski 9, Mee 7, Taylor 8; Brady 7, Westwood 6, Brownhill 6, McNeil 6; Wood 5, Rodriguez 5. 

Subs used: Barnes 4, Pieters n/a. 

20:534 months ago

Full-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Dean Smith has a laugh and a chat with Tarkowski, who he used to manage at Brentford. The defender was outstanding. Smith will wonder how his team did not win that match.

Burnley were hanging on for most of the second-half but it's a vital point for them in their quest for survival. 

20:514 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

90: Two minutes of added time and Pieters is on for Brady.
20:484 months ago

CHANCE! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

90: Burnley just can't keep hold of the ball and Grealish jinks past three players. He creates a wonderful opportunity for himself but he lacks composure and blazes a strike over the bar. Big chance!
20:474 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

88: Mee brings Grealish down and gives away a free-kick. The Villains play it quickly and Mings should do better with a free header. The defenders sends it well wide of Pope's far post. 
20:444 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

86: Brady carries the ball forward 40-yards before Watkins gets back and fouls the Irishman. Great ball carrying from Brady. 
20:434 months ago

YELLOW: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

85: Moment of humour as Watkins, who was receiving treatment off the field, tries to come on before the referee has allowed him to. A booking for the striker. Cheeky! 
20:414 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

83: Brilliant ball juggling from Watkins who wins a free-kick after Mee's high boot. 
20:404 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

81: McNeil's free-kick amounts to nothing but Brady recovers really well, tacking Ollie Watkins who wanted to spring away on the break. 
20:384 months ago

SUBSTITUTION: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

80: Villa have brought on Davis on for Traore.
20:384 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

80: Traore clattered into Brownhill and Burnley have another chance to whip a ball into the box from a free-kick. 
20:374 months ago

BLOCK! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

78: Traore drifted inside and thought he was going to break the deadlock. But, again, Tarkowski throws himself in-front of the shot to deny the home team a goal. Brilliant defending! 
20:344 months ago

SIDE NETTING! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

76: Grealish turns Lowton inside and out but the angle is tight and his shot towards goal only hits the side netting. 
20:334 months ago

SLOPPY! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

73: Martinez makes a hash of a clearance but Burnley can't profit as Barnes loses the ball. McGinn plays a beautiful pass over the defence for Grealish but the talisman's heavy touch is seized upon by Taylor. El Ghazi also worked another great position but, once again, he fluffed his lines! Wasteful from both teams!
20:304 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

72: Barnes was thrown to the ground by Mings in an aerial tussle. The free-kick is launched in and Villa struggle to clear. Mee swivels and smashes an effort on goal, but it is straight at Martinez. 
20:284 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

70: Burnley have a dead-ball that they can launch in but Westwood's effort hits the first man. Brady get a hold of the ball but his cross doesn't beat the first man, either! Poor. 
20:264 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

67: Grealish has the Burnley defenders on strings but Taylor does well to divert his cross behind. From the corner, Mings find himself some room but he can't keep his header down. 
20:254 months ago

BIG CHANCE! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

66: Villa cut Burnley open and Grealish plays El Ghazi in on goal. This is the Dutchman's golden opportunity but he rolls his strike tamely towards Pope. The goalkeeper was grateful. 
20:234 months ago

SUBSTITUTION: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

65: Barnes is on for Rodriguez. 
20:224 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

64: Brady finds some rare space on the inside of the field but his strike is an easy catch for Martinez. 
20:204 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

62: El Ghazi, again, finds room on the inside of Lowton. His shot took a couple of deflections before going our for a corner. 
20:194 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

61: Rodriguez finds space outside the box but his shot flies over the bar. Rare shot for Burnley in this second period. 
20:184 months ago

CHANCE! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

60: Villa keep banging on the door. Grealish feeds El Ghazi who finds space in the box. His curling effort goes through Tarkowki's legs but Pope gets down low to make a routine stop. 
20:154 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

56: It's sloppy from Brady and El Ghazi turns towards goal. His 25-yard effort has Pope worried but it sails wide. Sean Dyche will not be happy with these moments of sloppiness. 
20:144 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

55: El Ghazi fouls Lowton in an aerial duel. Burnley punt the free-kick forward but it's easily dealt with.
20:124 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

53: Villa keep up the intensity and Watkins' header is comfortably saved by Pope who dropped down low to claim the effort. 
20:114 months ago

OPENING! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

52: Mee's sluggish pass doesn't reach Brownhill and Villa looked set to score. Traore was played in but, instead of shooting, he elected to square the ball for Watkins and Tarkowski was able to block. Burnley survive. 
20:094 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

51: McNeil's corner is awkward for Martinez who flaps at the delivery but the goalkeeper is upended by Wood. 
20:084 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

50: McNeil does well to fire a deep ball to the back post and Brady does even better to force a corner out of the chance. 
20:054 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

48: Scrappy start from both teams. Both are struggling to keep possession.
20:034 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

46: We're back underway! 
20:014 months ago

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Villa look the likelier of the two teams but you simply can't rule out this Burnley team. They throw their bodies on the line to block shots and, in Pope, they have one of the division's best shot stoppers and commanders. His distribution is poor but that factor doesn't matter very much at Burnley. 
19:584 months ago

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Both goalkeepers have done their #FPL owners proud! 

19:574 months ago

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Thoughts from The Athletic. 

19:534 months ago

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

Goal-shy Villa? They haven't won at home since their 7-2 annihilation of Liverpool!

19:524 months ago

Half-time: Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

It's a competitive game between two contrasting styles and it's not too dissimilar to the big clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, last night. 

Villa, like Liverpool, are trying to take the game to Burnley. They are seeing a lot of the ball and they have forced Pope, and the Burnley defenders, to make some decisive blocks. 

Burnley, like Spurs, have sat deep and got men behind the ball. But they have also looked threatening on the break. The Clarets have forced Martinez into a brilliant save and Westwood almost found the corner with a long-range effort. 

All in all, Villa have been the better team but Burnley have always looked like they are in this match. An interesting 45 minutes awaits us!

19:494 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

45+2: Grealish wins a soft free-kick after a firm tackle from Tarkowski but the delivery comes to nothing. And now it's the interval! 
19:474 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

45: Villa earn another corner and Grealish's volley from the edge of the box takes a series of ricochets before Burnley were able to clear to safety. Dean Smith's star player is starting to pull the strings. 
19:464 months ago

POST! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

44: Villa get a corner and Traore's delivery is flicked on by Elmohamady and Nakamba hits the post from point-blank range. A reactionary header from the midfielder but he will be disappointed that he hasn't scored. 
19:454 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

43: Grealish does well to bring a lofted ball under control and he plays Watkins in behind. Tarkowski and Mee are well positioned, though, and the striker has to take the ball on the outside before firing tamely into the midriff of Pope.
19:424 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

41: It's a long build-up and a confident run-up from Brady but his free-kick lacks the power or precision to beat Martinez. An easy claim for the goalkeeper. 
19:414 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

39: Burnley try to work an opportunity themselves but they can't quite apply a final touch. Again, the ball rolls across the box but nobody is racing onto it. McNeil, however, has just won a free-kick in a similar position to Villa's a few minutes ago.

 

19:394 months ago

CROSSBAR! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

37: A brilliant strike from El Ghazi who whips the ball over the wall but the strike is matches by an even better save from Pope. The keeper gets the slightest of fingers on the ball and tips it onto the bar. Super shot. Incredible save.
19:384 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

36: Grealish is felled by Mee who is concerned as the Villa midfielder drove with purpose down the centre of the field. He's lucky to avoid a yellow card. Free-kick, 25-yards from goal, for the hosts. 
19:354 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

33: Elmohamady is pushing high up the pitch and his cross is flicked wide by Grealish. A good improvised effort from the England international but it wasn't troubling the goal.
19:344 months ago

YELLOW! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

32: Brady receives a yellow card after making a rash tackle on Nakamba. VAR checks for a red but they have deemed a yellow to be sufficient. 
19:334 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

30: Villa almost ahead! The Clarets struggle to clear a cross and Elmohamady launches a strike towards goal. His effort deflects off Brownhill and Watkins but Lowton heads the ball off the line. Pope was beaten! 
19:314 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

29: Brady's poor clearance allows the hosts an opportunity to work a chance but nobody can apply the killer pass. They worked the ball to Elmohamady but his cross was too long and it sailed out for a goal-kick.
19:294 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

26: Grealish is struggling to create in the 'ten' role but he sees his shot blocked behind for a corner. Unfortunately for Villa, the corner came to nothing. 
19:274 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

26: Rodriguez races clear of the Villa defence but his cross is well gathered by Martinez. 
19:254 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

23: El Ghazi is justifying his starting birth. He shifts into the centre and takes aim from 25-yards but his bending strike is well over the bar.
19:244 months ago

SAVE! Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

22: Traore looks like he is destined to score as the ball breaks to him in the six-yard box but Taylor makes a sensational block to deny the Frenchman. On the break, Burnley work an opening and Rodriguez crosses to Wood, whose header is brilliantly clawed to safety by Martinez. 
19:214 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

19: Brilliant play from McNeil, carrying the ball 40 or 50 yards before releasing Rodriguez. The striker rolled the ball back to Westwood, who curled an effort agonisingly wide from the edge of the box. Closest anybody has come!
19:184 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

17: Burnley starting to get into the match a little more. Villa have had 61% of the ball but their early territorial dominance has waned. 
19:164 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

They've started well but their home form is a little concerning. 

19:144 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

12: Mings tackled Rodriguez and slipped the ball to El Ghazi. It was a near turn from the Dutchman but his shot was blocked. A lot of Burnley blocks! 
19:124 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

11: McNeil fizzed a delightful ball across the six-yard box but Rodriguez and Wood weren't alive to the situation. 
19:094 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

8: Watkins had Mee on the ropes after latching onto a lobbed pass over the top. But the striker couldn't pick out a team-mate on two occasions. His first attempt was blocked and his second went out of play. 
19:084 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

6: A late tackle on Lowton by Grealish. He did get the ball, though, so there won't be any cards on display. 
19:064 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

4: A great block for Grealish who unleashed a fierce strike towards goal and Watkins also saw his shot blocked. Villa keep up the pressure and win a corner, from which Traore fired over the bar from the edge of the box. Territorial advantage.
19:034 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

2: Early warning sign for Burnley. Brownhill loses the ball and Grealish pounces. He feeds Traore but the winger's cross is cleared by Mee. 
19:024 months ago

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley

1: The players have taken the knee and now we're underway!
19:014 months ago

Tribute to Gerard Houllier

A short applause for the ex-Villa manager, Gerard Houllier. He sadly passed away earlier this week.
19:004 months ago

Close to kick-off!

Both teams will be feeling confident about this one. If Burnley can sneak ahead, they will believe in their ability to hold onto that lead. But, if Villa take the lead, they will expect to take the points. Their defence has improved a lot this season. 
18:564 months ago

Jordan North will most certainly be backing his team!

 

18:544 months ago

Confident home fan!

 

18:534 months ago

Defensive solidity

James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are a fearsome partnership. Their record together is outstanding, except for when they face Manchester City at the Etihad! Mee's leadership helps to keep the defensive shape intact. Tarkowski's technical qualities are a great compliment to Mee's no-nonsense defensive approach. 
18:494 months ago

Excellent El Ghazi

He's back in the team. Can he get goals in back-to-back games after his winner at Molineux? 

18:484 months ago

Magic Man!

Can he do something like this again against Burnley?

18:454 months ago

100 and up for Charlie Taylor!

 

18:434 months ago

Big absensces

Luiz has been outstanding for Villa and his presence in the 'six' position will be missed. Similarly, Cash has been excellent since his move from Nottingham Forest. Elmohamady and Nakamba should have enough experience to fill in for the duo, however.
18:414 months ago

Tactical Battles

Aston Villa have had a lot of success on the counter, but Burnley will test their ability to break down a deep-block. John McGinn and Grealish are certainly capable of unlocking a door. Watkins is a clinical finisher, as well. Nick Pope will have to be on his guard. 
18:254 months ago

Where are you watching?

Erm...from home lads. The pubs are shut! 

18:204 months ago

No to 5 subs from both clubs

 

18:164 months ago

Injured Icelander

He can't seem to buy much luck but Johann Berg Gudmundsson again has a little niggle, this time with his thigh. Dyche hasn't put him in the matchday squad.
18:134 months ago

Suspesions

Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash are both out with suspensions. The former for a red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter for collecting five yellow cards. In come Ahmed Elmohamady and Marvelous Nakamba but manager Dean Smith has also brought in Anwar El Ghazi.
18:094 months ago

Happy Place

Sean Dyche is unchanged after his team's outstanding win against Arsenal. He will be hoping for a similar level of resilience to combat the talents of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins, the latter he has recently said was a target of Burnley in the summer. 
18:084 months ago

No Barkley

Ross Barkley is still unavailable after his hamstring injury against Brighton & Hove Albion. Barkley was thriving on loan in the Midlands. He will be hoping to return to action before the new year. 
18:034 months ago

Team News

ASTON VILLA TEAM

Team to play Burnley: Martinez, Elmohamady, Mings, Hause, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba; El Ghazi, Grealish,  Traore; Watkins.

Subs: Steer, Taylor, Hourihane, Engels, Guilbert, Davis, Ramsey.

 

BURNLEY TEAM

Team to play Villa: Pope, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Barnes, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long, Benson.

16:324 months ago

Live Updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.


Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Aston Villa vs Burnley. 

16:314 months ago

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your only option is Amazon Prime Video as they roll out their exclusive winter coverage 


If you don't have an Amazon subscription, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

16:294 months ago

Prediction (by Jonny Bentley)

Aston Villa are finding much more joy on their travels than at Villa Park. It’s tough to note why. Perhaps, on home soil, they feel more obliged to take the game to opponents. While capable, the likes of Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins are lethal options on the counter attack. That being said, their late win against Wolves was a touch on the fortunate side. The match felt like a stalemate for the most part but it was their opponents who were creating the better openings. 

What a result for Burnley at the Emirates. They certainly got their luck. Arsenal were starting to turn the screw in, after the interval, but Granit Xhaka then inexplicably got himself sent off. Even at ten men, Arsenal didn’t look like they would necessarily concede but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed then headed the ball into his own net! Nonetheless, Burnley deserved their fortune. They defended doggedly and put a great deal of effort into the match. 

It’s quite remarkable how Burnley pick up points. They sit deep and soak up pressure but they can’t kill teams on the counter because they don’t have any pace to do so. Getting the ball into the final third and scoring goals can be a real effort. Still, the Clarets will be full of confidence and will fancy their chances. At this moment in time, though, this Villa team looks far more capable than Arsenal so it will be a tough ask for Sean Dyche’s players to make it two wins out of two. 

Prediction: 1-1

16:284 months ago

Sean Dyche on Ollie Watkins

“Ollie Watkins is certainly one they’ve brought in for a lot of money, and done well, I think.

“(He is) a player we’ve looked at, but the numbers keep rising and rising and rising, and Villa have got those numbers.

"For a player who has done very, very well outside the Premier League to move for that amount of money is a big fee.

"Villa obviously decided they were going to pay it so it is simple. It is not actually rocket science, it is just you need a chairman and a board who will spend that money. If you haven't got that then it doesn't get spent so it is simple."

16:274 months ago

Dean Smith on building a "culture"

"We think we're onto something at the moment. Building a culture takes time at any work place and it's something we're trying to build here.

"[Culture] is a huge factor in any success at a football club. You look at the Liverpool players, the Man City players who've been the two most-successful teams over the last few years. A lot of that is down to the culture. it's something that we feel important about and place at the top of our list."

16:254 months ago

Predicted Line-Ups

Aston Villa: Martinez; Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett;  Hourihane, McGinn, Ramsey; El Ghazi, Watkins, Grealish. 

 

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood. 

16:244 months ago

Team News

Dean Smith will be without Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash as a result of suspension.  

Anwar El Ghazi may be rewarded with a start after scoring the winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns. Jack Cork is still building back his fitness but Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley are close to a return.

15:154 months ago

Last Meeting

The last clash at Villa Park finished 2-2. Burnley fought back twice in the match to snatch a point. Chris Wood's late equaliser cancelled out John McGinn's well taken finish. 

This year, on New Year's Day, Villa won their first away match of the 2019-20 season at Turf Moor. Burnley were very much off the pace and the visitors stormed into a two goal lead in the first-half and the Clarets simply couldn't respond. Wood's late finish did not matter. 

15:104 months ago

Battling Burnley

It has been a tough season for Burnley and results have been hard to come by. Their first victory of the season, against Crystal Palace, came in November. However, performances have steadily improved and their recent victory against Arsenal was huge. 

At the point of writing, Burnley remain outside the bottom three but it will be tough to keep outside of it. It's a tough season! 

14:584 months ago

Awesome Aston Villa

Aston Villa, aside from a few poor results, have really impressed after beating relegation on the final day of last season. A 7-2 annihilation of Liverpool is their most memorable highlight!

They may be sitting in the bottom half but Villa have games in hand and, irrespective of that, they will simply be delighted that they are not in the relegation mixer. 

14:564 months ago

Claret and Blue derby!

The two exponents of claret and blue have had quite differing starts to this new season. Both teams may be sat in the bottom half but it's Aston Villa who have had a much more enjoyable start to the campaign.

Nonetheless, it should be an intriguing clash and very few people will be able to accurately predict this one!

14:514 months ago

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of this Gameweek 13 fixture in the Premier League, Aston Villa vs Burnley. Stay tuned for a comprehensive preview followed by live updates from when the match kicks off at 18:00 GMT, on Thursday.
VAVEL Logo