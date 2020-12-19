Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool - Reds Rampant: As it happened
Creator: IAN KINGTON Credit: AFP via Getty Images

15:203 months ago

Full time

Ruthless from a relentless Liverpool side who move further clear at the top after previous juxtaposition at the summit.
15:123 months ago

GOAL!

WOW! Perhaps the pick of the bunch as Salah finds the top right hand corner with an absolutely stunning strike. 

This is turning into a day out for the Reds.

15:083 months ago

GOAL!

The resulting corner is won by a header from Joel Matip who nods it down to Salah who heads home!
15:073 months ago

80'

Liverpool work the ball beautifully after what seemed like at least a 100 pass move. 

TAA can't provide the assist though.

15:023 months ago

The Ox is on

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Roberto Firmino who has had a remarkable week, topped with a brace today. 
15:013 months ago

75'

Liverpool in cruise control as we enter the final 15 minutes. 

Klopp will be content as things stand but the players will want more. 

14:593 months ago

Oxlade-Chamberlain being readied...

A long awaited return beckons...
14:573 months ago

Curtis Jones on

Jones has replaced Gini Wijnaldum whilst Batshuayi is on for Palace in place of Eze
14:553 months ago

GOAL!

Another counter attack and its Firmino again who somehow finishes with the angle getting tighter all the time.
14:493 months ago

61'

Far more precision from Liverpool in the second half who look a though they could add to their tally at any given moment. 
14:473 months ago

Close!

Minamino should score after lovely movement saw him in behind the defence. 

Keita with the run and pass to find the Japanese attacker.

14:453 months ago

Salah on

Liverpool's number 11 is on in place of Mane who is visibly upset at being taken off.
14:433 months ago

CHANCE!

Andy Robertson finds Sadio Mane in acres of space but the Senegalese frontman drags wide. 
14:423 months ago

Mo Salah being readied

Salah is preparing to come on for Liverpool and he will be eyeing adding his own name to the goal scoring list for today. 
14:393 months ago

GOAL!

Yet more precise build up from Liverpool sees Jordan Henderson find the back of the net from the edge of the box!
14:333 months ago

No changes

No substitutions from either side at the break!
14:333 months ago

Second half

Back underway at Selhurst Park as Liverpool look to kick on from where they left off.
14:193 months ago

Half time

Liverpool in command at the break thanks to three moments of brilliance in an otherwise somewhat lacklustre performance. 

Much to improve on but plenty to be pleased about. 

14:143 months ago

GOAL!

Wow. Liverpool make it three on the counter but its the Roberto Firmino touch and finish that will take the plaudits.
14:113 months ago

40'

Despite being off their best Liverpool lead as we approach half-time. 

Palace remain a threat but the Reds with a touch more quality in front of goal. 

Klopp's side will fancy they can score more as the hosts attack, more clinical passing is needing however. 

14:053 months ago

GOAL!

Sublime turn and strike from Sadio Mane who doubles the Liverpool lead after some lovely build up play. 
13:593 months ago

Close!

Minamino was nearly in for a second but he is thwarted by a back tracking Clyne who clears for a corner.
13:583 months ago

30'

A more settled 5 minutes for Liverpool as the match calms down somewhat. Chances for Palace have died down although the aerial threat from set pieces remains. 
13:533 months ago

23'

More worrying moments for Liverpool as Palace grow further into the game.  

The Reds struggling to find one an other in the last few minutes. Need to wake up a bit despite leading. 

13:493 months ago

20'

Anxious moments occasionally defensively for Liverpool but the visitors look a real threat when they link up in an attacking sense. 
13:393 months ago

10'

Little action since the goal with Liverpool dominating possession and Palace attempting to attack on the counter.
13:363 months ago

5'

Lightning start from the Reds as the Japanese international gives Liverpool an early lead 
13:323 months ago

GOAL!

3' Liverpool take the lead very early on as Takumi Minamino fires home after a Mane assist
13:303 months ago

Kick off

We are underway...
13:303 months ago

Prediction

A notoriously difficult fixture for Liverpool to manoeuvre but Klopp's side should have enough to prevail.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool

13:293 months ago

Ready to go

We await the referees whistle which will be greeted by both sets of players taking to one knee before the action gets underway!
13:263 months ago

Players are heading out

Both sides are out of the dressing rooms and Liverpool are heading through the car park to the pitch in south east London. 
13:243 months ago

How to watch

A reminder this match is available now on BT Sport or you can stay tuned with VAVEL.com as we bring you all the important updates throughout the 90 minutes. 
13:213 months ago

LFC representation

No Christian Benteke or Mohammed Sakho for Crystal Palace, who are of course managed by former Reds boss Roy Hodgson. 

However there is a reunion on the pitch today as Nathaniel Clyne faces his former club just months after leaving Anfield. 

13:193 months ago

Last chance saloon?

Today is unlikely to be the final opportunity for either Keita or Minamino; but it certainly provides yet another chance for both players to shine in what have been up until now disappointing Liverpool careers.
13:183 months ago

10 Minute warning

We are just 10 minutes from kick-off at Selhurst Park and the sides have headed in for their final preparations. 

Stay tuned for our final pre-match thoughts before the action commences.

13:133 months ago

Klopp on Palace

''It'll be a tough task, they play like Tottenham, counter attacks, well organised.''

On Salah being rested: ''We want options to be able to change, Naby trained really well actually, we need him and we need all the boys.''

13:113 months ago

Klopp speaks

''We felt good after the game (Spurs), we tried to keep that and we will see today, both teams are in the same situation.'' 
12:543 months ago

Pre-match analysis

Liverpool will be well aware of the threat posed by todays hosts with Eze and Zaha in particular a threat. 

Klopp's side will be hoping to implement their own attacking style on the match and make it difficult for the Eagles' influential players to have an impact.

12:433 months ago

45 Minutes until kick off

We are just 45 minutes from kick off and between now and then we will be bringing you more match build up as well as pre-match comments from both manager's as Liverpool look to go six clear at the top of the table at the start of the Premier League weekend.
12:383 months ago

Surprises from Klopp

Naby Keita's inclusion comes with little surprise but with eight days between this and the Reds next match with West Brom, the decision to rest Mohamed Salah and play Takumi Minamino from the start comes as a surprise to many. 
12:353 months ago

Confirmed Crystal Palace XI

Lineup: Guarita, Clyne, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArther, Eze, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Mitchell, McCarthy, Riedewald, Townsend, Batshuayi

12:323 months ago

Confirmed Liverpool XI

Lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams

11:153 months ago

11:103 months ago

11:053 months ago

Last meeting

Liverpool romped to a 4-0 victory when the two sides faced off in June, shortly after the Premier League restart. They found life much more difficult in the reverse fixture, though, requiring an 85th-minute Roberto Firmino strike to claim all three points.
11:003 months ago

Crystal Palace team news

In-form Christian Benteke will be sidelined for the visit of his former club after he was sent off at the London Stadium. Two other ex-Reds, Mamadou Sakho and Martin Kelly, are out injured.
10:553 months ago

Liverpool team news

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were unused substitutes on Wednesday with their match fitness limited. Both will hope to feature here. Joel Matip trained on Thursday after missing the game with a back problem so appears to be back in contention.
10:503 months ago

Tier Three takes its toll

The Eagles drew upon the support of 2,000 fans as they battled back against Spurs, but Selhurst Park will be empty once again after London moved to the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
10:453 months ago

Palace’s warning

Hosts Palace put a dent in Tottenham’s ambitions themselves last Sunday when they rallied from a goal down to claim a point. They followed that up with a decent midweek point away to West Ham. Can Roy Hodgson frustrate now go on to frustrate his former club?
10:403 months ago

Reds bid to consolidate gains

Liverpool stole a march on their title rivals in midweek with a dramatic victory against Tottenham Hotspur. After Chelsea and Manchester City dropped points, their title defence looks more promising than ever. But if their poor away form continues, they will find it hard to maintain any daylight. Klopp’s men have won only once on the road this season, and dropped points at relegation candidates Fulham last weekend.
10:353 months ago

Quick turnaround

The fixture schedule has not been kind to either side. Having kicked-off at 8pm on Wednesday night, they are back in action in Saturday’s early kick-off. Jurgen Klopp was highly critical of this arrangement last month, when Liverpool travelled to Brighton off the back of a Wednesday clash with Atalanta.
10:353 months ago

