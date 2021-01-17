The Warm Down: Leeds United fall second best to strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United fell short again yesterday after narrowly losing 1-0 to 16th place Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa's men struggled to have an impact in a game which lacked any real attacking quality and they were unable to impose themselves on a vulnerable away side.

A Brighton side that had not won in their last nine league games, defended resolutely and starved the Leeds front line of any joy.

There were many things lacking from that Leeds United display. The attackers failed to produce any threat, the midfield was overrun and the defence looked widely open at times.

• No attacking spark

Attacking with no flow or freedom is not something that has been associated with Leeds this season. Their pace, precision and movement when attacking usually bamboozles opposition defences but yesterday they were far from their best.

Whilst the Whites still dominated possession in yesterdays affair, they created zero 'big' chances and only registered two shots on target all game.

Top scorer, Patrick Bamford, had just 11 touches and failed to pose any threat in the final third.

Record signing, Rodrigo Moreno, was dragged off after 62 minutes as his insufficient contributions were deemed worthy of an early substitution by Bielsa.

Winger's, Jack Harrison and Raphinha were ineffective with their final ball and their decision making whilst attacking was wayward.

It's in games like yesterday where the Leeds XI look to their attacking teammates, especially their expensive summer signings, to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and make something out of nothing.

Although Raphinha looked the most likely to create anything for the Whites, Rodrigo has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has not lived up to his £27 Million price tag just yet.

Looking at Bamford, because of how well he has done so far this season he can be let off the hook a little bit but as for the game yesterday, he has to do more.

As we all know, Bielsa likes a small, tight squad but there are times when looking at the Leeds bench in terms of out and out strikers, there is nothing to chose from.

Despite how well Bamford has done so far this season, Leeds cannot rely on him to get them out of the mud in every game. Sometimes, a game needs fresh personnel in order to give the opposition something different to think about.

A problem for Leeds is that it is hard for them to switch it up in attack. If things are not working, Bielsa will certainly not change his way of playing so there is little point suggesting a plan B of that sort.

A plan B of another striker, however, who may offer something a little bit different to Bamford might be where Bielsa's side should look to build.

With is being January, many Leeds fans would argue that they need a few new additions to ensure safety and strengthening in the attacking department would definitely be something to think about.

• The pitch

It is extremely low to blame the pitch for a result in a Premier League fixture because of how much attention and care grounds get on a daily basis.

Whilst the pitch was not solely behind the poor Leeds performance, there is an argument that it hindered Bielsa's style. Fast-flowing passes and exquisite movement usually unlocks an opposition defence for Leeds but yesterday was completely different.

The pitch was heavy and cut up very easily from the first whistle. The grass looked longer than usual and a lot of players seemed to keep on slipping.

Again, blaming the quality of the pitch is laughable because it is the same for both teams and there is no excuse not to perform because of a pitch.

But, the way Bielsa likes to play is complemented with short, zippy and flat grass.

That being said, Brighton's goal game from an excellently crafted move. They effectively put together four or five very accurate passes, combined with some outstanding movement which cut open the Leeds defence before Frenchman, Neal Maupay, slotted home into an empty net.

Although the pitch is certainly not the defining factor in why Leeds were off their usual standards, it looked significantly heavier than usual and could be taken into account for their inexcusable lack of attacking threat.

• No Kalvin Phillips

England international, Kalvin Phillips, has been instrumental in the way Leeds play since Bielsa's arrival. His superb ability to break up the play, latch on to second balls and turn defence into the attack is imperative to Leeds' success.

In yesterdays game, Phillips was absent as he served a one-match ban after receiving five yellow cards.

Dutchman, Pascal Struijk, was chosen to fill his role in midfield and whilst his performance was not atrocious, it's safe to say, Leeds miss Phillips.

At times in yesterdays game, there were occasions when Leeds could have countered quickly at pace but something felt like it was missing.

Brighton constantly recovered well and got back into their defensive shape, restricting Leeds to sideways and backwards passes.

It is important that Leeds learn how to play without Phillips because holding on to a player of his quality will be tough if he continues to produce five-star performances.

Last season, Leeds were without Phillips on a number of important occasions but they seemed to deal with it. The then on-loan Brighton man, Ben White, tended to fill in and Leeds usually faired well.

White's return to Elland Road was a good one for him as he started in midfield for the seagulls. His quality is something Leeds could do with and after being denied his signature in the summer, having him present for Leeds in yesterdays game might have helped the blow.

After Leeds' midweek game against Southampton was postponed, it's now over a weeks wait until they go again against Newcastle United.

Bielsa and his boys will be looking to replicate what they done to the toon in the reverse fixture and walk away with three important points.