Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday preview: How to watch, ones to watch, team news and kick-off time 

Xisco Munoz's Watford side welcome a relegation threatened Sheffield Wednesday to Vicarage Road on Good Friday at 15:00 GMT, as the Hornets look to extend their points advantage in the automatic promotion spots.

Watford have been in scintillating form, dismantling every team that steps in their way, and victory on Friday afternoon will further boost the Hornets play-off ambitions whilst extending an impressive winning streak to six matches.

Darren Moore enjoyed his first win as Owls boss in the last outing prior to the international break, however, that win over Barnsley means very little if Wednesday don't find consistent form for the remainder of the campaign.

Team news

After a flurry of inductions into the Hornets treatment room, a welcomed international break has given the squad time to recuperate and therefore give Munoz additional options.

Tom Cleverley, who was nursing a knee ligament injury, is back in full first-team training and has recovered in scheduled time to fire himself back into contention over the Easter weekend double header.

Ismaila Sarr could also feature, however, the Senegalese international is being monitored closely and Munoz will make a late decision as to whether or not the winger will feature - after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Troy Deeney is pushing himself hard through recovery of an Achilles tear, but will remain out of the first-team fold until further progress is made.

Joe Wildsmith featured for the Owls in their 2-1 victory over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last time out, however, Keiran Westwood is expected to return to action.

Cameron Dawson, Moses Odubajo and Cheyenne Dunkley will all miss out through injury - which serves as a blow to Wednesday's defensive arsenal, however, they do have names returning. Joost Van Aken, Jack Marriott and Sam Hutchinson are all additional options for Moore ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road.

Ones to watch

Nathaniel Chalobah

In what is a fantastic upturn of form for the Watford side, Chalobah mirrors that and has enjoyed an impressive stint of games for the Hornets.

The defensive midfielder has scooped two man-of-the-match awards in his last three outings, scoring twice in that period. Alongside the goals, Chalobah's work rate and tackling ability in the centre of midfield offers great balance and stability for Watford's midfield.

The Hornets will be hopeful Chalobah can continue his impressive form and serve as a stumbling block for any Sheffield Wednesday transitions on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Rhodes

Although many may not hold Rhodes in the same regard to past seasons, when the frontman is playing well, he's a dangerous force for any team to cope with in the second tier.

Rhodes has been directly involved in the Owls’ past four Championship goals - scoring three and assisting the other. The striker netted both of Wednesday's goals in the Barnsley victory and is seemingly finding his goalscoring form once again under new boss Moore.

Recent form

Only league leaders Norwich City can boast the same 10 game league form as Watford, with both automatic promotion candidates accumulating an incredible nine wins from 10.

The Hornets have won five successive Championship fixtures, keeping three clean sheets and scoring 12 across them matches.

It's a delightful run of form that the hosts will be hopeful to extend further, as they look to further add to the six point gap that separates themselves and Swansea City in third position.

The Owls will be desperate for three points to ease worries at the opposing end of the division.

Four points from Wednesday's past two matches put a barren run of seven straight defeats to bed, but Moore will be looking to get every one of his players up for the remaining nine fixtures - as they fight to ensure their second tier status.

The Championship relegation battle makes for interesting viewing and with plenty of action, twists and turns and games in hand to be fulfilled, it's hard to highlight three relegation favourites.

Wednesday currently occupy 23rd and are only kept from propping up the division by Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers. They are six points from safety but have one game extra to play than newly managed Birmingham City in 21st.

Previous meetings

This Good Friday clash will be the 49th meeting between the two sides and the Owls will hope to put a four game winless run to an end in this fixture.

Watford have ran out victors in five of the past 10 meetings between the sides, with Wednesday being victorious just twice in that time.

After a five year period where the two sides plied their trade in different divisions, the reverse fixture this season at Hillsborough in September played out as a dull 0-0 spectacle.



How to watch

Friday afternoon's Championship clash is available to watch via the EFL iFollow network on Watford and Sheffield Wednesday's respective club websites.

The iFollow match-passes are available for the price of £10 per match, or alternatively, singular passes can be won via the Sky Bet EFL Rewards app - 18+ only.