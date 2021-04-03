Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool: As It Happened

21:543 hours ago

Full time

Huge three points for the Reds in a comfortable 3-0 victory
21:503 hours ago

92'

Mane should score after another fine delivery from Alexander-Arnold. Two minutes left
21:423 hours ago

Final change

Rhys Williams replaces Ozan Kabak
21:403 hours ago

GOAL

Jota arrives on the scene to make it 3-0 to Liverpool after some woeful defending from Arsenal
21:363 hours ago

Changes

Aubameyang off for Arsenal and Gini Wijnaldum on to replace Firmino for Liverpool
21:323 hours ago

74'

So close for Salah, who is denied  by Leno after a sublime through ball from Firmino
21:263 hours ago

GOAL

Salah somehow makes it two nil from a ridiculous angle
21:263 hours ago

Liverpool lead

Pretty much Jota's first touch as his powerful header fires Liverpool into the lead. All about the cross from Alexander-Arnold though
21:223 hours ago

GOAL

Jota scores from a wonderful Alexander-Arnold cross
21:183 hours ago

Andy Robertson off

Left back Andy Robertson replace by Jota
21:163 hours ago

Diogo Jota ready for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is stripped and ready for Liverpool on the hour mark
21:153 hours ago

Another Arsenal change

Mohamed Elneny is preparing to come on for Arsenal
21:104 hours ago

52'

Almost opens up for Salah after excellent build-up play by Liverpool
21:054 hours ago

No changes

No subs from either side at half time
21:044 hours ago

Second half

Back underway in North London
20:484 hours ago

Half time

0-0 at the break despite Liverpool creating decent chances
20:464 hours ago

Change incoming

Kieran Tierney will be replaced after picking up a knock. Cedric will take his place
20:404 hours ago

40'

Still goalless as we approach five minutes before half time
20:354 hours ago

36'

Another huge chance goes begging as Milner misses the target with the goal at his mercy after superb work from Alexander-Arnold
20:304 hours ago

31'

Silky footwork from Firmino see the chance open up but the shot drifts wide
20:294 hours ago

29'

Huge chance wasted for Liverpool as Mane's square ball is just about cleared before it can reach Salah
20:264 hours ago

27'

Header from Mane is straight at Leno without enough power to cause a problem
20:254 hours ago

25'

Scrappy in the last few minutes as free kicks make the game stop start
20:194 hours ago

20'

Liverpool with more of the possession but Arsenal making life difficult sitting deep
20:144 hours ago

14'

Another shot from distance, this time from Fabinho. Once again it's dragged wide of Bernd Leno's right hand post
20:115 hours ago

11'

Long range volley from James Milner dragged wide of target. First effort on goal from either side
20:095 hours ago

9'

Quiet few minutes as Liverpool look to press high
20:045 hours ago

5'

Enterprising run from Sadio Mane almost fashions an opening but the final pass is misplaced
20:005 hours ago

Kick off

We are underway and it's Liverpool who kick off through Thiago
19:565 hours ago

Players are out

The two teams are walking out ahead of kick off in what is set to be a hugely important night in the race for the top-four
19:515 hours ago

10 minutes until kick off

We are just 10 minutes away from kick off at the Emirates Stadium
19:475 hours ago

On two changes

“Diogo (Jota) returned from injury for us and played two intense games with Portugal, he felt a few things here and there. Same with Gini (Wijnaldum)
19:465 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp

On Chelsea losing. “It's always the same, things only change if we win football games. We still have to win here. Nothing has changed since yesterday.''
19:365 hours ago

Preview

Liverpool will be looking to move just two points adrift of 4th place Chelsea with a victory here and will be likely be buoyed by Mikel Arteta's team selection. 

Whilst there is plenty of attacking threat in the home lineup, their defensive frailties have come to the fore often and could be exploited once again here.

19:245 hours ago

No Saka or Smith Rowe

In a huge double blow to the hosts' chances both Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are missing from their lineup
19:245 hours ago

Firmino starts

Roberto Firmino back in from the start for the Reds on what is an all-important night
19:016 hours ago

Confirmed Liverpool XI

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1378406962132570113
19:006 hours ago

Arsenal confirmed team

https://twitter.com/Arsenal/status/1378406941052043266
17:078 hours ago

That's all for now

I will be back an hour before kick off with confirmed team news and more pre-match build up, previews and manager quotes. 
17:028 hours ago

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane.
16:578 hours ago

Predicted Arsenal XI

Leno, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Pepe, Lacazatte, Aubameyang. 
16:528 hours ago

Away team news

Liverpool will remain without their long-term absentees - including Jordan Henderson. 

Roberto Firmino meanwhile will be available for selection having missed the Reds' last three matches with a knee problem. 

16:478 hours ago

Home team news

Attacking youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are both doubts for this clash. 

Experienced centre-back David Luiz was ruled out entirely yesterday. 

16:428 hours ago

Preview

Given what's at stake a point is of little use to both sides and because of that we can expect a free-flowing attacking contest. 

Liverpool will be looking to hit form ahead of a UEFA Champions League tie with Real Madrid, whilst Arsenal face Slavia Prague next Thursday in the Europa League.

16:378 hours ago

Form

Jurgen Klopp's side enjoyed an upturn in form prior to the international break, signing off with a 1-0 victory over Wolves. 

Arsenal meanwhile had looked in complete disarray against West Ham before earning a point having been 3-0 down. 

16:328 hours ago

Top-four hopes

Remarkably, give the struggles both sides have endured at differing stages this season, both managers come into this clash with faint hopes of leading their sides to a top-four finish. 

Those hopes received a timely boost earlier today when Chelsea were beaten 5-2 in a shock result against West Brom.

16:278 hours ago

How to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, the clash can be found on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you want to follow live updates of the game, VAVEL UK is your best option! 
16:228 hours ago

Kick-off time

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST at the Emirates Stadium, London.
16:228 hours ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

My name is Dan Clubbe and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-match build-up, team news and live updates throughout the match here on VAVEL.com.

