Raheem Sterling & Ederson join the 100 Club as Manchester City defeat Wolves

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Pep Guardiola speaks to Ederson of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Etihad Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City continued their impressive Premier League form on Saturday afternoon, seeing off Bruno Lage's Wolves side in a game that wasn't short of controversy.

The result could be looked back upon as a key moment in this seasons title race, with Manchester City opening up a four point gap ahead of the rest of the weekends action.

But it is a game that will be fondly remembered by both Raheem Sterling and Ederson, with the City duo picking up milestone achievements of their own in the victory.

100 Premier League Goals

Having stroked home the winner from the penalty spot midway through the second half, Raheem Sterling joins an exclusive group of players to have scored 100 Premier League goals.

Sterling becomes the fifth Manchester City player to reach the milestone, with Sergio Aguero, Robbie Fowler, Frank Lampard and Nicolas Anelka also netting for the Citizens in their free scoring Premier League careers.

It is quite the achievement for the Manchester City man, even more so considering he is only the third 'wide forward' to reach the milestone after Mohammed Salah (110) and Sadio Mane (102).

The goal is Sterling's fourth in the Premier League so far this season, though he has some task on his hands if he is to better his season high 20 goals, which he achieved in the title winning 2019/20 campaign.

100 Manchester City Clean Sheets

Raheem Sterling wasn't the only player writing his name into the Manchester City history books on Sunday afternoon.

Fan favourite Ederson also picked up a little slice of history of his own, as he finally secured himself his 100th clean sheet for the club.

After conceding a goal in his last four outings, it looked as though the Brazilian would cruise to the milestone, having been largely untroubled for the first 90 minutes of action.

But in traditional Manchester City style, the award wouldn't come easily. Ederson had to be at his very best to turn Maximilian Kilman's late header over to secure all three points for his side.

It means that Ederson has kept a clean sheet in 100 of his 212 matches for the club, winning 10 trophies in the process.