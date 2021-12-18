Leeds United 1-4 Arsenal: Gunners dominate Whites in Elland Road thrashing

Arsenal cruised past Leeds United at Elland Road with a 4-1 victory.

Gabriel Martinelli continued his fine form, grabbing a brace within the opening 28 minutes.

Buyako Saka had a shot deflected into the net just before halftime to give the Gunners a comfortable lead.

Raphinha pulled one back for the Whites from the penalty spot after a foul by Ben White before Emile Smith-Rowe capped off a fine afternoon for the visitors.

Story of the match

Arsenal was off and running from the opening whistle with a trio of good chances. Ilian Meslier denied Alexandre Lacazette, Saka sent the rebound wide and Thomas Partey was denied by Meslier.

Things settled down from there until Martinelli took advantage of a lapse in the Leeds defense, Adam Forshaw trying to walk the ball out of his own end, to beat Meslier, VAR confirming the goal.

Raphinha nearly pulled the Whites level, getting past Kieran Tierney and dragging his effort wide with Aaron Ramsdale wrong-footed.

Embed from Getty Images

The lead was doubled when Granit Xhaka won the ball at the center circle, released Martinelli through the middle and the 20-year old lofted the ball over Meslier.

It was three when Saka barely beat the offsides trap and had a go, his shot deflecting past Meslier, who had done little wrong despite the scoreline.

In the second half, the hosts found a way back into the match when White committed a clumsy foul on Raphinha and the Brazilian made no mistake, beating Ramsdale from the spot.

The Gunners restored their three-goal lead when Martin Odegaard capitalized on a loose ball and his weighted pass found the advancing Smith-Rowe and his first-time finish, much like his side's performance, was impeccable.

Man of the match: Gabriel Martinelli

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having a falling-out with the club, Martinelli seems like an ideal replacement should the Frenchman no longer be a part of Arsenal's plans going forward.

His partnership with Lacazette has been a big part of why Arsenal have flown up the table as the duo have combined for three goals and two assists in the last three games.