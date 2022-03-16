Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Jota and Firmino resign Gunners to first loss in six games

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal battles for possession with Fabinho of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal's winning streak ended at the Emirates Stadium, as they fell to a 2-0 loss to title contenders Liverpool thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool got off to a quick start with Aaron Ramsdale being forced into an early save to deny Virgil Van Dijk's low header from a corner.

Both sides showed why there were in such good form, with Jurgen Klopp's side controlling play but Arsenal remaining compact and solid at the back.

Sadio Mane nearly put the visitors in front just before halftime by latching onto a defence splitting pass by Trent Alexander Arnold, but the Senegalese winger fired his effort way over the bar.

The second half picked up right where the first left off, with Mane having a goal disallowed for Liverpool, and Martin Odegaard coming close for the Gunners.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Jota, who took Thiago's pass in his stride before smashing the ball past Ramsdale at his near post to score his forth goal against Arsenal in all competitions this season.

Despite the game being even in the first half, Liverpool were in control for the first 15 minutes of the second half, and that dominance paid off when substitute Firmino doubled the Red's lead with a glancing finish from Andy Robertson's cross.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Roberto Firmino of Liverpool (R) scores their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Martinelli was inches away from scoring a late consolation goal for Mikel Arteta's side but the Brazilian's shot curled just past the post in what was Arsenal's last chance of the game.

What's next?

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Saturday as they hope to get back on track in the Premier League, whilst Liverpool will be looking to book their ticket to Wembley as they travel to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.