Tottenham boosted by £150m ENIC investment as they look to back Antonio Conte

ENIC International Limited Owner Joe Lewis in the stands with Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy (R) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

The investment will provide the club with "greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch" the club have announced.

The move to invest comes off the back of the clubs first full season benefitting from the additional revenue that the new stadium has provided with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium also playing host to Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk and several NFL matches.

What does it mean?

ENIC, the majority shareholders of Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to a capital increase of up to £150m through the issue of convertible 'A shares' and accompanying warrants.

Put simply, this means that the football club have up to £150m worth of shares previously held by ENIC at their disposal to convert to cash to invest in players and off the pitch amenities.

It should also be noted, that as part of this agreement, if the full £150m is used by Tottenham by the end of the year, ENIC's ownership of the club would see a 1.9% increase from their current 85.6% ownership status.

What has been said?

Naturally, Tottenham's ever-ambitious fanbase have been delighted at the news of such a cash injection at a seemingly critical time for the club. This follows fans demands for the Tottenham board to financially back manager Antonio Conte in the transfer market this summer to bolster his squad.

Chairman, Daniel Levy,, has said as part of the clubs statement:

"Additional capital from ENIC will enable further investment in the club at an important time."

There were also words from other members of Tottenham's board, a rarity from the club with Daniel Levy normally alone in being the face of the Tottenham board to the media, perhaps showing the significance of the move.

Independent Non-Executive Director, Jonathan Turner has said:

" It is a timely injection of funds to ensure we can continue to grow the Club we all love and underlines the Board’s continued ambitions for success.”