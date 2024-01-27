ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Sunderland vs Stoke City Live Score
On a great run away from home, Stoke City heads to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, who need a win if they are to maintain their post-season aspirations. Do not miss a detail of the match Sunderland vs Stoke City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Sunderland vs Stoke City Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [27, January, 2024]
USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [Stoke +]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Sunderland vs Stoke City match will be Andy Davies; Graham Kane will be in charge of the first line; James Wilson will be the second assistant and Anthony Blackhouse will be the fourth official.
History Sunderland vs Stoke City
They have faced each other on 7 occasions, the 'black cats' have only beaten them once, the 'potters' have won five times and there has only been one draw between the two teams.
The last meeting took place on October 21, 2023, Stoke City won 2-1 over their rival in an EFL Championship match.
Stoke City Last lineup
D. Iversen; K. Hoever, L. McNally, M. Rose, J. Thompson; L. Cundle, W. burger, L. Baker; B. Joon-Ho, R. Mmaee and A. Vidigal.
Sunderland Last lineup
Patterson; J. Seelt, D. Ballard, L. O’Nien, T. Hume; P. Ekwah, A. Prichard, J. Bellingham, D. Neil, J. Clarke and N. Rusyn.
How is Stoke City doing?
Stoke City makes a long trip to the north of England to face Sunderland next Saturday, with the aim of maintaining their good away streak.
So far this season, the 'Potters' have recorded eight wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, occupying 19th place in the Sky Bet Championship with 32 points from 28 games.
Last weekend's 2-1 loss to Birmingham City was their first defeat in six matches since the appointment of manager Steven Schumacher.
Outside the top 5 clubs in the table, the visitors boast one of the strongest defenses in the division, having allowed just 34 goals all season.
How is Sunderland doing?
After two consecutive defeats, Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways, which would put Michael Beale's team back in contention for the play-off places.
Michael Beale's side have lost two consecutive Championship defeats to Ipswich Town and Hull City, but despite these results, the 'Black Cats' are only four places behind and three points off sixth place.
The match will be played at theStadium of Light
The Stadium of Light is a stadium located on the banks of the River Wear in the city of Sunderland, northeast England.
This sports pavilion was inaugurated on July 30, 1997.
It has a capacity for 49 thousand spectators, being a relatively new site among the many in England's second division and it is also the fifth largest stadium in English football.
For UEFA, it is an elite stadium, as it has hosted the finals of several European competitions. In addition, it is currently home to Sunderland,
It is currently home to Sunderland, a team that plays in the EFL Championship.
Likewise, it is one of the main attractions of the city, since the inhabitants take it as a "spiritual home", hosting major sporting events.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Sunderland AFC vs Stoke City Live Updates!
My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
It will be a very even game this Saturday at the Stadium of Light, as only 3 points separate Stoke City (13th) from Sunderland (10th) in the EFL Championship standings.