03:233 hours ago

Follow here Sunderland vs Stoke City Live Score

On a great run away from home, Stoke City heads to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, who need a win if they are to maintain their post-season aspirations. Do not miss a detail of the match Sunderland vs Stoke City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
03:184 hours ago

How to watch Sunderland vs Stoke City Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [27, January, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [Stoke +]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Star+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

03:134 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for this Sunderland vs Stoke City match will be Andy Davies; Graham Kane will be in charge of the first line; James Wilson will be the second assistant and Anthony Blackhouse will be the fourth official.
03:084 hours ago

History Sunderland vs Stoke City

They have faced each other on 7 occasions, the 'black cats' have only beaten them once, the 'potters' have won five times and there has only been one draw between the two teams. 

The last meeting took place on October 21, 2023, Stoke City won 2-1 over their rival in an EFL Championship match.

03:034 hours ago

Stoke City Last lineup

D. Iversen; K. Hoever, L. McNally, M. Rose, J. Thompson; L. Cundle, W. burger, L. Baker; B. Joon-Ho, R. Mmaee and A. Vidigal.
02:584 hours ago

Sunderland Last lineup

Patterson; J. Seelt, D. Ballard, L. O’Nien, T. Hume; P. Ekwah, A. Prichard, J. Bellingham, D. Neil, J. Clarke and N. Rusyn.
02:534 hours ago

How is Stoke City doing?

Stoke City makes a long trip to the north of England to face Sunderland next Saturday, with the aim of maintaining their good away streak. 
So far this season, the 'Potters' have recorded eight wins, eight draws and 12 defeats, occupying 19th place in the Sky Bet Championship with 32 points from 28 games. 
Last weekend's 2-1 loss to Birmingham City was their first defeat in six matches since the appointment of manager Steven Schumacher. 
Outside the top 5 clubs in the table, the visitors boast one of the strongest defenses in the division, having allowed just 34 goals all season.
02:484 hours ago

How is Sunderland doing?

After two consecutive defeats, Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways, which would put Michael Beale's team back in contention for the play-off places. 
Michael Beale's side have lost two consecutive Championship defeats to Ipswich Town and Hull City, but despite these results, the 'Black Cats' are only four places behind and three points off sixth place.
02:434 hours ago

The match will be played at theStadium of Light

The Stadium of Light is a stadium located on the banks of the River Wear in the city of Sunderland, northeast England. 
This sports pavilion was inaugurated on July 30, 1997.
It has a capacity for 49 thousand spectators, being a relatively new site among the many in England's second division and it is also the fifth largest stadium in English football. 
For UEFA, it is an elite stadium, as it has hosted the finals of several European competitions. In addition, it is currently home to Sunderland, 
It is currently home to Sunderland, a team that plays in the EFL Championship.
Likewise, it is one of the main attractions of the city, since the inhabitants take it as a "spiritual home", hosting major sporting events.

02:384 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Sunderland AFC vs Stoke City Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

It will be a very even game this Saturday at the Stadium of Light, as only 3 points separate Stoke City (13th) from Sunderland (10th) in the EFL Championship standings. 

