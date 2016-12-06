Omar Bogle linked with Nottingham Forest switch

Omar Bogle continues to be linked with a move to Nottingham Forest. (picture: Getty Images / Charlie Crowhurst)

The 23-year-old forward is attracting interest from a host of clubs as he’s scored 16 goals in Grimsby’s League Two campaign so far.

A host of clubs interested

Forest are not the only club said to have registered in an interest in Bogle. Championship outfit Wigan Athletic, who Forest recently drew in the FA Cup third round, have also registered an interest in signing the forward.

Forest have been keeping a keen eye on Bogle throughout this season, sending scouts to several of the Mariner’s games this season. They are likely to have been impressed with what they’ve seen as he’s scored in majority of games this campaign.

His dramatic rise this season came expectantly as he was never this prolific for the Mariner’s in the Conference. However, he is now averaging a goal every 98 minutes which is what is grabbing the attention of Forest and many other higher division sides.

Significant firepower in Forest’s ranks

If Forest were to secure the signature of the highly rated forward in January, then it would add to a whole host of attacking talent already at the club.

Scoring goals has not been an issue for the Reds this season as they have so far found the back of the net 34 times in just 19 games. Newcastle are the only team in the Championship to have scored more than this, with 37 goals to their name.

The prospect of playing alongside the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Nicklas Bendtner and Apostolos Vellios in the attacking style of play which Montanier has adopted at Forest may tempt Bogle to the club more so than other teams he has been linked with.

A potentially smart addition

Grimsby are said to be looking for around £1 million if they were to sell Bogle which is a bargain in today’s market.

If Forest were looking to add yet another striker to their ranks in the January transfer window, then someone of Bogle’s quality for just £1 million would be a very smart addition.

In some ways, this sort of deal would be a risk free move with the potential for huge success. An expensive deal to land the likes of Jordan Rhodes would be a move which demanded success and increase expectations considerably.

In my opinion, Forest need to be luring the likes of Bogle from the lower leagues as these are players who will be proud to play for Forest and therefore give the club a far greater chance of success.