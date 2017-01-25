Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest Preview: United look to cement their place in the play-offs

Forest face Leeds United at Elland Road on Wednesday night. (picture: Getty Images / Daniel L Smith)

It appears that Fawaz Al-Hasawi will remain as Nottingham Forest owner for the foreseeable future, much to the displeasure of many supporters.

However, temporary manager Gary Brazil did get a win in his first game in charge alongside Jack Lester as they came out 1-0 winners against Bristol City at The City Ground last time out.

Gary Monk's Leeds United team will be looking to cement their place in the play-off positions after a superb run of results in which few saw coming.

How they've fared so far

A huge amount of uncertainty still remains at Forest over a range of different issues. Supporters had pinned all the hope on the proposed takeover by American businessman John Jay Moores going through but this was taken away by Al-Hasawi who now seems content to stay at the club.

However, despite this, youth academy coaches Gary Brazil and Jack Lester have been promoted to temporarily take charge of first team proceedings. They evidently have already created a unity amongst playing staff shown in the win over Bristol City last time out. It is this sort of fighting spirit which is needed if Forest are to avoid the drop to League 1 this season.

This win ended a run of eight games without one for Forest, a run which also included six defeats. Despite all the difficulties in which Philippe Montanier had to deal with during his time in charge, the squad was still arguably underachieving.

Gary Brazil revealed that Forest are 'close' to making one addition to the squad but that this would not be completed before this clash. It is evident that fresh faces need to be added to the squad. This is even more the case now that Henri Lansbury recently secured his move to Championship rivals Aston Villa.

As for Leeds, they are experiencing one of their best seasons in recent years under Gary Monk. He had a tricky start at Elland Road as he won just one of his opening six games in charge. However, he has turned their form around remarkably as they have now become serious promotion contenders.

They currently sit in 5th position in the league table, sitting five points within the play-off positions ahead of Derby County who sit in 7th. They have won 10 out of their last 14 league matches and their form at Elland Road is even more impressive.

However, they did experience a rare defeat last time out as they fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Barnsley at Oakwell. It was a tough defeat for many United fans to take due to the rivalry between the two teams. However, they will view playing a Forest team in poor form at home as the ideal chance to bounce straight back.

Forest got the better of Leeds in August and last season. (picture: Getty Images / Daniel L Smith)

Last time they met

Forest last played Leeds in a 3-1 win at The City Ground back in August. Patjim Kasami and Damien Perquis had given Forest a 2-0 lead before Kalvin Phillips pulled one back for United. However, academy product Oliver Burke sealed all three points for the home side in injury time with a superb solo goal.

Forest also got the better of Leeds in the 2015/16 season. Nelson Oliveira scored in a 1-1 draw between the two sides in December before scoring again in a 1-0 win for Forest at Elland Road the following February.

Team news

Matt Mills came off injured against Bristol City last time out and is unlikely to feature for Forest at Elland Road. However, the injury is not said to be as bad as initially first thought. Many speculated Mills would be out for around two months but Brazil confirmed this to not be the case.

Chris Cohen has returned to light training after being out long-term with yet another injury. However, he still isn't close to being fit enough for the match day squad. He will be hoping to regain his full fitness before the end of the season.

Gary Brazil has already stated how he is not a fan of changing winning teams so it is likely that Forest fans will see a very similar line-up to the one against Bristol City at the weekend.

As for Leeds, manager Gary Monk confirmed that Hadi Sacko and Pontus Jansson are back in contention to feature in the starting line-up. However, youngsters Charlie Taylor and Liam Cooper remain unavailable for the home side.