Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town Preview: Survival Sunday showdown as Championship draws to a close

Nottingham Forest have one more game to ensure they remain in The Championship as they take on Ipswich Town at The City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

A 2-0 defeat at Loftus Road to Queens Park Rangers last weekend, aswell as both Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City both picking up three points sees Forest outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.

As for Ipswich, it has been a mediocre season under long-serving manager Mick McCarthy and they currently sit mid-table in the league.

How they've fared so far

So many times this season Forest supporters have been lifted by a positive performance only for it to be followed up with a disappointing result in the next game. This was the certainly the case last week as the Forest side who lost at QPR was totally different to the one which beat Reading 3-2 at The City Ground just a week before.

This has left Forest in a precarious situation as we head into the last game of the campaign. Forest see themselves above Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final relegation position by just one goal. This is the situation all supporters were hoping to avoid and one which has made Sunday's game the biggest for the club in over a decade.

So much is riding on this game for the club, including the future of manager Mark Warburton who's future would be unclear if the club were to drop into League One. However, the proposed takeover from Evangelos Marinakis is set to go ahead whatever the league the club finds themselves in at the start of next season.

It is looking like a sell-out crowd at The City Ground will witness this final day showdown and they are likely to be keeping tabs on both Blackburn and Birmingham's latest scores throughout. However, their fate still largely remains in their hands as if they win it would take a remarkable victory by Blackburn at Griffin Park against Brentford to leapfrog the Reds.

As for Ipswich, they appear to have switched off since effectively sealing their survival for another year over the Easter weekend. McCarthy's men sealed two impressive victories over Burton Albion and Newcastle United but have since followed that up with two defeats.

The 1-0 defeat to Rotherham United at The New York Stadium was one that raised serious questions considering that was only their fifth win throughout the entire season.

However, they are set to bring a healthy away following to Nottingham on Sunday and will be looking to end the season on a high. Former Forest captain Luke Chambers will also be looking to impress after almost sealing a move back Trentside in January.

Last time out

Forest last played Ipswich earlier on in the season in a 2-0 win at Portman Road in November. A first-half brace from Britt Assombalonga was enough to secure all three points for the away side against a poor Ipswich side.

This was one of Forest's only two away wins this season with the second coming just a week after in the 5-2 win against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Team news

Danny Fox was dropped from the starting line-up at QPR after picking up an injury in the warm-up and Warburton will be hoping he is back available for this huge clash. It will be interesting to see whether Mustapha Carayol retains his place in the starting line-up or whether Warburton decides to bring Zach Clough back in.

Ipswich boss McCarthy is unlikely to make too many changes as he will want his side to end the season on a high. Former Forest players Chambers and David McGoldrick could both start aswell as Leicester City loanee Tom Lawrence who has been a revelation at Portman Road this season.