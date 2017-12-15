Leeds United v Norwich City Preview: Can Canaries pick up another much needed win against in form Leeds?

Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen (image via gettyimages/Mark Cosgrove)

Daniel Farke's Norwich City side make the trip to Elland Road as they take on Leeds United in the Championship.

Thomas Christiansen's side enter the game having picked up ten points in their last five league games.

Meanwhile the Canaries go into the clash having picked up their first win in eight league games last weekend against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds look to continue good form

To Leeds fans it must seem like a year ago since their team were unplayable at the top of the championship. But after losing six in seven league games it saw the Whites drop out of the top 6 in the league.

However, in recent weeks Thomas Christiansen's side have rediscovered their good from, picking up ten points out of a possible fifteen in their last five league games.

With a hat-trick from forward Kemar Roofe helping Leeds to a 3-1 win away at QPR last Saturday, the Whites will be more than confident of taking all three points against the Canaries.

Canaries aiming to push on after much needed win last weekend

Norwich City go into the game having beaten Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Carrow Road in their last Championship game.

The win however was only their first in their last nine league games, having only picked up two points since they beat Ipswich 1-0 in October.

It was a rare but much needed three points for the Yellows, giving the fans something to be optimistic about leading into the game.

Team news

Good news for Whites fans as Pablo Hernandez is back for selection for the weekend.

Caleb Ekuban is out of action this weekend, but manager Thomas Christiansen revealed he doesn't think it is as serious as his injury earlier on in the season, which saw the striker miss three months of this season.

Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga and forward Stuart Dallas are still out for the hosts.

Canaries defenders James Husband and Jamal Lewis won't travel to Leeds as Daniel Farke claims there's no need to hurry them back into the team.

The Norwich head coach also confirmed that midfielder Alex Tettey will make the journey up North.